Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

A New Cleveland Trivia Game Is Now Available, Just in Time for the Holidays

How well do you know your city?

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 1:26 pm

click to enlarge A New Cleveland Trivia Game Is Now Available, Just in Time for the Holidays
Courtesy You Gotta Know

"What brand of canned pasta got its start as a response to customers asking to take home spaghetti sauce from an Italian restaurant founded on East 9th St. and Woodland Avenue in 1924?"

"In response to LeBron James' departure for Miami, what Dan Gilbert-owned memorabilia company lowered its price on James-themed merchandise from $99.99 to $17.41, the birth year of Benedict Arnold?"

Those are just two of the 500 questions you'll find in You Gotta Know Cleveland, a new trivia game released last week by You Gotta Know Games featuring items from pop culture, history, news and events.

Clevelanders will have to dig deep into their memories to answer questions like: “In 2012, pieces of what demolished and repurposed Cleveland sports venue washed ashore as a result of Hurricane Sandy?”

Along with You Gotta Know Cleveland – My Hometown Edition, various other Cleveland-themed games are available via You Gotta Know Games focusing on Cleveland’s sport team:; You Gotta Know Cleveland Sports Trivia Game, Cleveland Against the World Sports Trivia Game and Who’s the Man? – Cleveland Football Edition.

You Gotta Know Cleveland – My Hometown Edition and Cleveland-themed You Gotta Know Games are available at www.yougottaknowgames.com, through Amazon at www.amazon.com/yougottaknow and at local stores including Cleveland Clothing Company, Dante Lucci Salon, Joseph Beth, Nature’s Oasis, The Cleveland Bucket List, and Reverie.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

MetroHealth's Outside Counsel Report Says Akram Boutros Could Be Guilty of Felony Theft in Office

By Vince Grzegorek

Dr. Boutros

Akram Boutros Sues MetroHealth Alleging Violations of Ohio Open Meetings Act

By Vince Grzegorek

Akram Boutros Sues MetroHealth Alleging Violations of Ohio Open Meetings Act

Why Ohio’s Top Oil and Gas Producing Counties Continue to Lag in Jobs

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

MarkWest Compressor Station

It's Safer to Hit Those Horny Deer Than Swerve to Avoid Them, Ohio State Highway Patrol Says

By Rosalind Early

Cute and deadly, Ohio deer are in mating season and causing a problem for motorists.

Also in News & Views

$6 Million Ohio Initiative Aims to Fill Health-Care Gap for Domestic Violence Survivors

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Research indicates that the number of women who have experienced Traumatic Brain Injury secondary to domestic violence is 11 to 12 times greater than experienced by military personnel and athletes combined.

Why Ohio’s Top Oil and Gas Producing Counties Continue to Lag in Jobs

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

MarkWest Compressor Station

It's Safer to Hit Those Horny Deer Than Swerve to Avoid Them, Ohio State Highway Patrol Says

By Rosalind Early

Cute and deadly, Ohio deer are in mating season and causing a problem for motorists.

Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose Wants to Make it Harder to Amend Constitution. Evidence of a Problem is Lacking

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us