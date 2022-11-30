A New Cleveland Trivia Game Is Now Available, Just in Time for the Holidays

"What brand of canned pasta got its start as a response to customers asking to take home spaghetti sauce from an Italian restaurant founded on East 9th St. and Woodland Avenue in 1924?"
"In response to LeBron James' departure for Miami, what Dan Gilbert-owned memorabilia company lowered its price on James-themed merchandise from $99.99 to $17.41, the birth year of Benedict Arnold?"
Those are just two of the 500 questions you'll find in You Gotta Know Cleveland, a new trivia game released last week by You Gotta Know Games featuring items from pop culture, history, news and events.
Clevelanders will have to dig deep into their memories to answer questions like: “In 2012, pieces of what demolished and repurposed Cleveland sports venue washed ashore as a result of Hurricane Sandy?”
Along with You Gotta Know Cleveland – My Hometown Edition, various other Cleveland-themed games are available via You Gotta Know Games focusing on Cleveland’s sport team:; You Gotta Know Cleveland Sports Trivia Game, Cleveland Against the World Sports Trivia Game and Who’s the Man? – Cleveland Football Edition.
