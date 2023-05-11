The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Another Norfolk Southern Train Has Derailed 20 Miles from East Palestine

No hazardous chemicals were on board

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 11:57 am

click to enlarge An Norfolk Southern 8807 - Emmett Tullos/FlickrCC
Emmett Tullos/FlickrCC
An Norfolk Southern 8807

Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed about 20 miles northeast of East Palestine in New Castle, Pennsylvania, according to reports.

According to the AP, nine railcars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed late in the night on May 10, with no hazardous chemicals on board and no reported injuries.

The report says at least some of the cars that derailed contained paraffin wax and soybeans. The paraffin wax is used to make candles.

Representatives from Norfolk Southern have not returned CityBeat’s request for comment as of press time.

The latest derailment comes after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, a small Eastern Ohio village near the Pennsylvania border, on Feb. 3. The derailment ignited a chain of events that ended in a controlled burn of the train’s toxic load of chemicals, mainly vinyl chloride, and released numerous chemicals into nearby waterways.

The plume of thick black smoke soared above homes and waterways, painting a dark picture for the weeks to come. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) quickly took over managing the cleanup from Norfolk Southern, promising to hold the multi-billion-dollar rail giant accountable for the disaster, but surveys have suggested most Americans don’t believe the government has handled the fallout in East Palestine to this day.

