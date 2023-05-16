The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Anyone Who's Anyone in Cleveland is Going to Ireland When Aer Lingus Launches Direct Service This Week

Bibb, Ronayne, Team NEO members and others will embark on an economic development trip

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 2:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Aer Lingus begins flying direct from Cleveland to Dublin in a few days - Riik@mctr/FlickrCC
[email protected]/FlickrCC
Aer Lingus begins flying direct from Cleveland to Dublin in a few days
Among the first passengers on the new direct route from Cleveland to Dublin from Aer Lingus that debuts on Friday, May 19 will be a who's who of local elected officials and civic leaders on a four-day trip.

Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones, leadership from Team NEO, members of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, JobsOhio reps, and employees from Huntington Bank and Eaton will embark on an economic development mission.

"The elected and civic leaders in this delegation demonstrated the leadership necessary to make this service happen,” said Team NEO Chief Executive Officer Bill Koehler. “We are grateful for their collective effort that enables this opportunity. When private and public sector communities work together, we can drive growth and prosperity throughout the region and create a more vibrant economy.”

The assembled Cleveland delegation will have a stacked itinerary, meeting with the U.S. Embassy on trade issues, gladhand the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, meet with Dublin City Council, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, engage with Irish businesses and more. They'll also "meet with the Mayor of County Mayo and other civic officials to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the official twinning of Achill Island and the City of Cleveland. The two have a long and close relationship dating back to the 19th century, when many Irish people emigrated to the United States, many of them settling in Cleveland/Irishtown Bend," according to a press release.

The trip will undoubtedly become ammo for those who've complained about Mayor Bibb's frequent travel, and Fox 8 has already billed it as a taxpayer-funded vacation. ("It also shows time to travel to the capital of Ireland," the station reported with what we assume to be nefarious tones. "The agenda says that includes a dinner reception at a pub. A pub that has helped a non-profit group in Cleveland."!)

Ronayne, when asked by the station why so many, including staff, are going, said, "You see public and private sector travelers making these trips to stir up business opportunities in their communities, and I’m bullish on Cuyahoga County," noting the delegation will sell Cleveland as a destination for Irish travelers and create relationships on the business side.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former Westlake Schools Superintendent Arrested in Sex Trafficking Sting

By Vince Grzegorek

Officers from North Olmsted assisted in the sting

Cleveland's Speed Table Pilot Program Lowered Driver Speeds by Almost 8 MPH

By Maria Elena Scott

A speed table on W. 50th Street, where 5-year-old Apolina Asumani was fatally hit by a reckless driver.

Ohio Supermajority Amendment Opponents Sue, Arguing ‘No Legal Basis’ for August Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MAY 10: Linda Wagner of Galena holds up a sign during a protest against the SJR 2 before the Ohio House session, May 10, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Senate Bill Would Create 'Intellectual Diversity' Centers at Ohio State and University of Toledo

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — SEPTEMBER 02: On the campus of The Ohio State University, September 2, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Thousands of Black Market Botox Injections Seized by Federal Agents in Ohio

By Madeline Fening

U.S. Customs and Border Protection urges anyone who is interested in cosmetic injectables to seek out a licensed medical professional.

Ohio Senate Bill Would Create 'Intellectual Diversity' Centers at Ohio State and University of Toledo

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — SEPTEMBER 02: On the campus of The Ohio State University, September 2, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Former Westlake Schools Superintendent Arrested in Sex Trafficking Sting

By Vince Grzegorek

Officers from North Olmsted assisted in the sting

Ohio Supermajority Amendment Opponents Sue, Arguing ‘No Legal Basis’ for August Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MAY 10: Linda Wagner of Galena holds up a sign during a protest against the SJR 2 before the Ohio House session, May 10, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us