"Area" Man Saves Halloween for Lazy Americans by Dating Taylor Swift

Thanks, Trav

Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge Nailed it - Mitt Romney/IG
Mitt Romney/IG
Nailed it
Faced with a holiday quickly approaching and little energy or interest in putting thought into a costume, uninspired folks from coast to coast were this fall granted reprieve when Travis Kelce began a romantic relationship with Taylor Swift, a pop star of noted acclaim and popularity.

Suddenly, no make-up, wigs or masks were required to participate in the seasonal festivities. All that was necessary was a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and maybe a football. At least to portray the National Football League player and podcaster.

Mitt Romney and a bunch of your most creative friends showed how it's done. Just a jersey and everyone knew what you were going after. Done and done. Costume costumed.

Colloquially dubbed the "Swelce," the couples concept was ubiquitous this past week, from daytime talk shows to the powers of corridor in Washington D.C. to NICUs. There were likely somewhere around 79 at that party you went to Saturday night and another 461 on your doorstep for Halloween proper.

For his part, Kelce, on a pre-holiday taping of the New Heights podcast, dubbed it a "Kelce Halloween" with "so many people" mining the pop culture zeitgest for inspiration.

Travis Kelce, as we've reported before, is from Cleveland Heights.

