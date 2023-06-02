Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Area Man Upset Crocker Park Won't Let Him Cruise Anymore

"If you haven't had any major accidents or fatalities or anything like that, then I don't understand why you can't cruise"

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 7:22 am

click to enlarge Wanna cruise? Move it along somewhere else - Courtesy Crocker Park
Courtesy Crocker Park
Wanna cruise? Move it along somewhere else
Stark Enterprises this week put new rules into effect at Crocker Park meant "to help maintain a positive experience for all our guests."

First, kids 15 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult older than 21 years old at all times, with exceptions being made for those who are employed at the shopping center or participating in a Crocker Park event. Stark claims it routinely has dealt with problems caused by unaccompanied teens and this is the simplest solution. Pinecrest last year instituted a similar policy. Van Aken joined them this year.

Second, in an effort to curb traffic, drivers are now prohibited from going past the same entry point three times within two hours. How the "anti-cruising" effort will be enforced is anyone's guess, but new signs posted around the complex are there to provide deterrance.

The heroes over at Channel 5 dispatched a team to get on-the-ground, man-on-the-street reactions to the rules, and boy did they come away with gold, landing an interview with a man who apparently loves nothing more than throwing those windows down on a warm Westlake afternoon and spinning around the outdoor mixed-use complex, checking out noted sites such as H&M and J. Crew.

"I have a problem with that because I like to cruise," Donovan Brooks told the station. "So, I like to drive around there just to enjoy myself. Cruising and all that, if you haven't had any major accidents or fatalities or anything like that, then I don't understand why you can't cruise. Fifteen miles [per hour] in a circle, that's not even that fast, and you got speed bumps."

Let the man cruise, Crocker. Let the man cruise.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
