As Pedestrian Traffic Crash Deaths Continue to Rise Nationally, Ohio Fatalities Drop Slightly

Locally, Cleveland has installed speed tables among other measures to decrease crashes

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 9:29 am

click to enlarge One of 10 pilot speed tables in Cleveland which lowered motor speeds by 7.8 mph. - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
One of 10 pilot speed tables in Cleveland which lowered motor speeds by 7.8 mph.

More than 7,500 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in the United States last year — the most fatalities since the 1980s, according to projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). Although other traffic-related fatalities increased by 25 percent between 2010 and 2021, pedestrian deaths have risen by 77 percent.

Between 1980 and 2010, annual traffic-related pedestrian deaths consistently fell. In 1980 nearly 8,100 pedestrians died but by 2010 that number dropped to roughly 4,300. Since 2010, however, that trend has reversed.

Although national pedestrian fatalities are on the rise, in Ohio deaths are projected to have dropped slightly last year. In 2020, 151 pedestrians were killed on Ohio roads and in 2021 that number grew to 171. But in 2022, preliminary data projects that 166 pedestrians died in Ohio traffic crashes — down three percent from the previous year.

In 2021, 19 pedestrians in the city of Cleveland were involved in fatal crashes, including 5-year-old Apolina Asumani.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, in addition to limiting the time a motorist has to respond to pedestrians, a vehicle's speed directly affects fatality of crashes.

While a pedestrian struck by a vehicle going 23 miles per hour has a 10 percent chance of fatality, one struck by a vehicle traveling 58 mph has a 90 percent chance of death.

As part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on Cleveland roads by 2030, ten speed tables were installed around Cleveland on streets with documented speeding issues.

The results were promising, with speeds decreasing by 7.8 mph and 77% of residents surveyed in support of the installation of more speed tables.

“As we move into the next phase of this work, we are continually taking in resident reports of issues and concerns and collecting traffic data to inform our response,” Cleveland’s senior strategist for Transit and Mobility Calley Mersmann at the time. “This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. We are aligning feedback and data with proven methods to slow traffic and improve safety street by street across our neighborhoods.”

