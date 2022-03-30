As Public Square Gears Up for Bollardification, a Changing of the Guard at Group Plan Commission

Courtesy Group Plan Commission Anthony Coyne has been Chair of the Group Plan Commission Board for 11 years.

Local attorney and former Planning Commission Chairman Anthony Coyne has announced that he will step down as board chair of the Group Plan Commission, the nonprofit that manages Public Square.Coyne has served in the role for 11 years and will retain his seat on the organization's board of directors.“Eleven years is a long time to serve in the role as chairman for any organization, but I’d do it again in a heartbeat knowing that this Public Square would be the result," he said in a statement. "We still have work to do, but I’m confident that with the commitments we are already seeing from Mayor Bibb’s administration and the involvement of additional partners, we will fulfill many of our goals of connecting downtown’s public spaces to the lakefront."Stepping into Coyne's large and slender shoes will be Matt Carroll, the itinerant public servant who has held number of leadership roles with both the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. He is currently the county's chief of economic growth and opportunity."I’m excited to carry on the work of both Tony and the Commission moving forward, starting with Superior Avenue, enhancing our programming in Public Square and The Mall and working with an expanded board for greater impact for our community," Carroll said.The Group Plan Commission's next big project, alluded to by both Coyne and Carroll, will be retrofitting Public Square with bollards, ridding the Square of the Jackson Jersey Barriers once and for all. Sanaa Julien, the GPC's CEO, told the RTA board of trustees Tuesday that they were actively fundraising for the $3.5 million project, toward which the city will likely contribute $1.5 million and the RTA will be asked to contribute $500,000.The GPC updated Board of Directors is below.***