As United Airlines Flight Attendants at Hopkins and Other Airports Demonstrate, Union Signals Possibility of Strike

Nearly 100% of union members have said they're willing to strike if negotiations continue to go nowhere with United

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 4:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge United flight attendants picketing at Cleveland Hopkins on Wednesday. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
United flight attendants picketing at Cleveland Hopkins on Wednesday.
Last October, Miranda Beal led a little more than a dozen of her fellow flight attendants and pilots at United Airlines to Door 6 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

They brought yellow signs calling out "corporate greed." They chanted for higher wages. They noted the company's $12 billion earnings for one quarter compared to prevailing wages for workers.

"Year after year, they're making record revenues," Beal told Scene then, referring to United's C-suite, as picketers chanted behind her. "So, we're here to demand United to come to the negotiating table in good faith."
On Wednesday afternoon, United had not yet placated Beal and roughly 27,000 other of its flight attendants across the country.

As today, around 1 p.m., Beal announced in tandem with picketing crews at 26 other airports in the U.S. and Great Britain that those tens of thousands of workers had had enough inaction. They, for the first time in 19 years, were ready to strike—if need be.

"Well, if we feel like we're deadlocked and they're not giving us what we need," she clarified, "then we'll have no other choice."

Beal's sentiment was pretty much unanimous amongst the 24,700 vote-eligible members of the United Association of Flight Attendants: "99.9 percent" of them, Beal told Scene minutes after the announcement, had voted in favor of a potential strike.
click to enlarge Melinda Beal, a flight attendant, announced the authorization of a strike at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It was the first time since 2005 the AFA authorized a strike on this level. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Melinda Beal, a flight attendant, announced the authorization of a strike at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It was the first time since 2005 the AFA authorized a strike on this level.
As the yellow signs warned on Wednesday—"PAY US OR CHAOS"—the main demand echoed in front of Door 6 was for higher pay. The average flight attendant in Ohio sees about $33,700, or roughly $16 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter. United CEO Scott Kirby takes in about 30 times that, at about $1 million a year.

If the AFA picketers do get approval from the U.S. National Mediation Board, and hear nothing from United corporate by the end of September, it's likely that they'll strike. And not in typical fashion. Attendants and full crews would use their so-called CHAOS approach ("Create Havoc Around the System"), a kind of flash strike method, targeting specific flights under direction from union higher ups.

"Or we could just shut it all down," Beal suggested. But "we are really, really hoping that we don't have to initiate the strikeout. We're calling on United to come to the table."

Though attendants picketing Wednesday weren't clear on the exact details of what they want to see in a revised contract, many recalled the last successful negotiation, in 2021.

But a lot's changed since then. Grocery prices have shot up nearly 20 percent. A $750 a month apartment is now $1,100. Gas is now on average $3.50 a gallon.

"In that time frame, we've seen tremendous amount of inflation," United pilot Ed Higgins told Scene in midst of the demonstration. "We've seen cost-of-living increases. United has set record profits, and the United flight attendants have nothing to show for it."

United Airlines has yet to respond to today's news. They'll have, like Beal said, until the end of the 30-day "cooling off" period to reciprocate.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

"Income Isn't Rising With Property Valuations": Cuyahoga County Dems Urge State to Provide Relief on Climbing Property Taxes

By Mark Oprea

"Income Isn't Rising With Property Valuations": Cuyahoga County Dems Urge State to Provide Relief on Climbing Property Taxes

Three Ohio Supreme Court Races on the November Ballot Will Have a Huge Impact in the Coming Years

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The Gavel outside the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio, September 20, 2023, at 65 S. Front Street, Columbus, Ohio.

West 29th in Hingetown to See Trial Run Phase as Open Street

By Mark Oprea

West 29th St. in Hingetown is the city's latest target for an open street, one free of car traffic.

Roldo: Why Does Cuyahoga County Always Eye Sales Taxes to Fund Projects?

By Roldo Bartimole

Funded in part by sin taxes, the stadium is another example of decisions made by Cleveland's wealthy

Economic Issues, Climate Change, Gun Violence and Abortion Are Top of Mind for Young Voters

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Kamala Harris

As Cedar Point Announces Top Thrill 2 Won't Reopen This Year, What Does it Mean for the Ride's Future?

By Zach Zelman

Top Thrill 2 in action

Three Ohio Supreme Court Races on the November Ballot Will Have a Huge Impact in the Coming Years

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The Gavel outside the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio, September 20, 2023, at 65 S. Front Street, Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio’s 24-Hour Waiting Period Abortion Law Paused by Judge

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us