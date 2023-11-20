Bally Sports+ Now Offering Technical Difficulties at Half the Price for Cavs Fans

Grab the Black Friday deal and get three months of aggravation at a discount

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 11:58 am

Bally Sports+ Now Offering Technical Difficulties at Half the Price for Cavs Fans
Bally Sports

If, like many, you've been unable to watch Cavs games this season because you refuse to give Bally Sports $20 a month for the privilege of being inflicted with a vertiable bouqet of technical issues, the bankrupt regional sports network would like to give you the chance to enjoy the same stellar service at a bargain.

For Black Friday, Bally Sports+ is available to new and returning Northeast Ohio customers to catch Cavs and Columbus Blue Jackets action for just $11 a month for three months. (The fine print notes you'll be charged $16.50 each of the first two months and then receive the third month free, which is probably in the interest of capturing all possible cash before the end of the year,. You'll then be on the hook for the normal $19.99 a month unless you cancel.)

The offer runs through Nov. 27. Catch up on all our previous Bally Sports coverage below, if you're unfamiliar.

Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
