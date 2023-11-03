Bay Village Now Has Its Very Own Script City Sign

click to enlarge
Courtesy Signature Sign Company
The western 'burb of Bay Village last week joined Cleveland and Parma in becoming a real city when it unveiled its script city sign on Oct. 27.
Designed by the Signature Sign Company, and funded by a generous donation from Bay Village Council Vice President David Tadych, the new photoshoot destination can be found in Cahoon Park.
“The new script Bay Village sign is a fitting and tasteful enhancement for both the residents of and visitors to Bay Village," council president Dwight Clark said in 2022
when the project was first announced. "This ... will serve as a welcoming beacon in Cahoon Park, one which will attract many to our beautiful city."
That's a lot of pressure to put on a sign, but Clark isn't in the business of overselling things.
Signature Sign Company, which designed the Cleveland and Parma scripts, said "these sculptural letters stand as a tribute to the spirit of Bay Village and its residents" and will "become a popular location for both residents and tourists seeking an ideal backdrop for photographs and memories."
At this rate, every suburb will have its own script sign by 2050, though it will take years to suss out the most suitable locations for those without an obvious choice. In Linndale, for example, the sign will likely be perched above a police cruiser on I-71, making it difficult for residents to visit.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed