Bibb's Proposed 'Shore to Core' Downtown TIF Could Collect Billions. Council Wants Half to Go to Neighborhoods

"As Council President, I will ensure every neighborhood in Cleveland reaps the benefits of this transformational revenue"

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 1:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Blaine Griffin at city hall - Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Blaine Griffin at city hall
Mayor Justin Bibb has always said the proposed "Shore to Core to Shore" overlay TIF, which would allow the city to collect an estimated $3.5 to $7.5 billion in property tax over the next four decades to seed major projects including the lake and riverfronts, would benefit not just downtown but Cleveland's neighborhoods as well.

Council president Blaine Griffin wants to put an exact number on that financial benefit: 50% of whatever is captured.

Griffin yesterday announced council will "take proactive measures to revise the legislation," which recently passed through City Planning Commission, and that will include a provision to direct half the money collected to neighborhoods, with "special emphasis on our middle, edge, and distressed" ones.

"To say this legislation could be a game-changer for our city would be an understatemen," he said. "As Council President, I will ensure every neighborhood in Cleveland reaps the benefits of this transformational revenue."

Bibb's administration, in selling the proposal, has said downtown property owners could see anywhere from a 3.5 percent to a 5.5 percent annual jump in property values if the city's mega projects on the river and lake are completed.

Related
The Shore-To-Core-To-Shore TIF District, shown here, could speed up downtown development.

Proposed Shore-to-Core TIF Passes Through Cleveland City Planning Commission: The city argues the district will not only fund major waterfront projects but also neighborhood needs


The TIF would collect the difference between current property taxes and the increased rates and divert those funds from the usual destinations — the county library system, Tri-C, etc. — into a fund controlled by Cleveland. CMSD's funding would not be affected.

Bibb has touted the TIF has a way to do generational work in Cleveland.

"Cleveland lacks in private investment: we're 97 out of 100 cities in the last decade," Jeff Epstein, the head of the Mayor's Office of Capitol Projects, said a plannng commission meeting, comparing Cleveland to Cincinnati and Columbus, cities that have built massive shopping centers and modern streetscapes using their own TIF districts. "Many of these cities have passed us by in terms of the pace of growth. We have to make some steps here to achieve this growth and prosperity."

Griffin, in a statement, said council will take up discussions after budget hearings are finished later this month to ensure that the growth and prosperity are shared by all.

"The potential of the TIF legislation is immense, and we must seize this opportunity to bring positive change to our city," he said. "By ensuring equitable distribution and focusing on the needs of every neighborhood, we can create a brighter and more prosperous future for Cleveland."

Related
Not Everyone Thinks Cleveland's Proposed 'Shore-to-Core' TIF is a Good Idea

Not Everyone Thinks Cleveland's Proposed 'Shore-to-Core' TIF is a Good Idea: "There's always a question mark when you have a wealthy developer coming to a poor city and asking for a handout"


Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne has said he's had good discussions with the city about the TIF, which would impact funding for some county services. He'd like to see Cleveland direct some money toward resources that serve the county as a whole.

"I wonder if we can appeal to them to help with some of the significant potential capital projects that we have," he told Scene. "They are a partner, frankly, in terms of utilization at the courthouse. It's not just a county courthouse. It serves a big footprint, including the city of Cleveland. So I want to keep their mind open to, hey, can some of this be used in projects like that."

Related
Chris Ronayne on&nbsp;Funding for the Homeless, Re-entry Services, a Stadium (Not That One) and the City’s Plan to TIF Downtown

Chris Ronayne on Funding for the Homeless, Re-entry Services, a Stadium (Not That One) and the City’s Plan to TIF Downtown: After a year of big lifts for Cuyahoga County, the executive takes stock at the quarter pole


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Cities With the Most Expensive Homes in the Cleveland Metro Area

By Stacker

The Cities With the Most Expensive Homes in the Cleveland Metro Area

Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Pierogi-Eating Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Early False Spring

By Vince Grzegorek

The oracle, Concord Casimir

In Cleveland's Fight to Address Growing Homeless Population, Outreach Workers Play a Frontline Role

By Mark Oprea

Dean Roff, founder of Homeless Hookup, handing out gloves and packed lunches to the unsheltered in late October.

East Palestine Wastewater Galvanizes Community Against Injection Well Disposal

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COSHOCTON, OH — JANUARY 25: Lucy Bryan Malenke, a freelance writer and local resident, with the white buildings and tanks of the Buckeye Brine injection facility on Airport Road in the background, January 25, 2024, in Coshocton, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

1988 Paris Township, Ohio John Doe Identified as David Kaziateck

By Carolyn Berardino

1988 Paris Township, Ohio John Doe Identified as David Kaziateck

Ohio Placed More Than $7.65 Billion in Sports Bets in 2023

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

1 in 4 sports bettors are at risk for gambling addiction

East Palestine Wastewater Galvanizes Community Against Injection Well Disposal

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COSHOCTON, OH — JANUARY 25: Lucy Bryan Malenke, a freelance writer and local resident, with the white buildings and tanks of the Buckeye Brine injection facility on Airport Road in the background, January 25, 2024, in Coshocton, Ohio.

A Record 447,793 Ohioans Enrolled in the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace in 2024

By Zurie Pope, Ohio Capital Journal

Photos in front of the Supreme Court of the United States, on the day of the King v Burwell Decision
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us