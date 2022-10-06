Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Biden Announces Major Federal Cannabis Reform, Including Pardoning all Possession Offenses

The President made the surprise announcement on Twitter

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 4:12 pm

click to enlarge A scene from the 2022 Hash Bash in Detroit - Metro Time Staff
Metro Time Staff
A scene from the 2022 Hash Bash in Detroit

Finally, the Biden administration appears to be moving toward major federal cannabis reform.

In a surprise announcement made on Twitter on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a series of sweeping cannabis reforms, including pardoning all prior offenses for possession and calling on state governors to do the same.

“As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said on Twitter. “Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, Biden said those steps will include pardoning all prior federal offenses for possession. “There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” he said. “My pardon will remove this burden.”

Biden also called on Department of Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into rescheduling cannabis under federal law. Cannabis is currently considered a Schedule 1 drug, which makes it illegal to transport across state lines, limits scientific research, and prevents banks from working with cannabis businesses.

“We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin – and more serious than fentanyl,” Biden said. “It makes no sense.”

Biden also called on limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales of cannabis.

He said the decision was made to remedy the effects of the racist war on drugs.

“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states,” he said. “That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.”

The announcement, made weeks ahead of the midterm elections, is an about-face for the administration. Earlier this year, the White House signaled that it would not make a cannabis reform announcement before the midterms. And last year, it was revealed that the Biden administration had been purging staff for past cannabis use, in even states where cannabis use is legal.

Last year, a Gallup poll found that 68% of Americans support legalizing cannabis, a record high.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009. In addition to writing, he supplies occasional illustrations as well.
More
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham

Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham
Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham

Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham
Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham

Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham
Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else

Trending

Listen to this Incredible Explosion of "Fucks" After Cheating Fishermen Exposed at Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship

By Sam Allard

Walleye

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

‘The Onion’ Created Quite Possibly the Funniest Legal Document of All Time on Behalf of Dude from Parma

By Lee DeVito

‘The Onion’ Created Quite Possibly the Funniest Legal Document of All Time on Behalf of Dude from Parma

Kid Cudi Shocks Fans with Major Career Announcement During Interview this Weekend

By Jordan T. Smith

Kid Cudi Shocks Fans with Major Career Announcement During Interview this Weekend

Also in News & Views

Why Do Roofers & Homeowners Appreciate “Residential Friendly” Dumpsters? SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Bin There Dump That Cleveland Dumpsters

Why Do Roofers & Homeowners Appreciate “Residential Friendly” Dumpsters?

Forbes Will Host its Marquee Under 30 Summit in Cleveland Next Year

By Sam Allard

Forbes Will Host its Marquee Under 30 Summit in Cleveland Next Year

CMSD Gets Hundreds of iPads from Verizon as Part of Digital Inclusion Program

By Ashley Lubecky

Mr. Peter Rado and members of the student tech team logging the distribution of devices to parents and students.

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us