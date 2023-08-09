Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Bids for the West Pierhead Lighthouse Surpass $150,000 — and the Auction's Still Open

Now's your chance to live the lake life in the landmark that's more than a century old

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 10:48 am

The lighthouse is both a City of Cleveland Landmark and featured on the National Register of Historic Places. - Tim Evanson / flickrcc
Tim Evanson / flickrcc
The lighthouse is both a City of Cleveland Landmark and featured on the National Register of Historic Places.

With eight interested parties so far, the current high bid for the historic Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse is up to $156,000 at the time of this article’s publication. The Cleveland landmark, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, opened for operation in 1911, was automated in 1965, and used by the Coast Guard until its retirement in 1976.

Although the Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse no longer functions as a beacon for ships, it continues to draw onlookers, especially in winter months. Since 2010, the lighthouse has gained attention for the icy covering it sometimes develops from lake water spraying it amid freezing temperatures. The effect makes the structure appear more like an ice palace than a lighthouse.

The property features a basement and four stories, complete with a kitchen on the ground floor. However, even if you have $156,001 to spare, there are some complications to living in a lighthouse. Pictures of the listing appear to show a century's worth of wear-and-tear and the lighthouse doesn’t come equipped with utilities.

Then there’s accessibility. While the lighthouse offers brilliant views of downtown Cleveland, its location in Lake Erie means the lighthouse can only be reached by boat.

For those undeterred, bids require a $10,000 deposit and can be placed on the General Services Administration’s government website. While the auction doesn’t currently have a close time, those who make bids can inspect the lighthouse on Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 am.

