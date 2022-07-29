Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Black Ohio State Lawmakers Take Aim at Vance Over Comments Likening Abortion to Slavery

"It's rooted in racism"

By on Fri, Jul 29, 2022 at 8:06 am

click to enlarge Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University. - Photo Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Ohio Debate Commission.
Photo Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Ohio Debate Commission.
Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

A month out from the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Ohio Democrats are doing their best to keep abortion on voters’ minds. The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus is criticizing Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance over comments likening the impact of slavery to that of abortion.

In an interview with the Catholic Current last year, Vance emphasized the societal impact of abortion in describing his opposition to the procedure.

“There’s something comparable between abortion and slavery,” Vance said, “and that while the people who obviously suffer the most are those subjected to it, I think it has this morally distorting effect on the entire society.”

He went on to invoke Abraham Lincoln’s “I would not be a slave, so I would not be a master,” and opine that many people now see children as “inconveniences to be discarded instead of blessings to cherish.”

State Rep. Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, called Vance’s comments “dangerous” and “out of bounds.”

“J.D. Vance’s disgusting views on abortion are an outrage and Ohioans are taking note,” he said.

Upchurch argued Vance owes Ohioans an apology. But Rep. Catherine Ingram, D-Cincinnati, doesn’t want to hear it.

“I don’t want his apology as a Black female here in the state of Ohio,” she said. “Looking at Black maternal health issues that we have, and how desperate the health care is, how desperate our housing is, and then you have the audacity to take away a decision that women can make for themselves?”

“How dare you insult Black women?” she added.

Vance’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland, who heads up the OLBC didn’t mince words about Vance’s comments.

“What J.D. Vance is doing comparing abortion to slavery is rooted in racism,” she insisted.

But Brent didn’t draw the line at Vance, either. She also took aim at Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, the Republican nominee running in the 13th Congressional District which covers Akron and most of Canton.

“Madison (in) House District 13 had the nerve to say that abortion is the number one killer for Black babies — so problematic,” Brent said, “when we’ve got cardiac arrest, homicide, cancer, other diseases that are killing Black people disproportionately.”

Gesiotto Gilbert has made this claim repeatedly, asserting in one 2015 op-ed “it is a scientific fact that life begins at conception,” and then comparing the number of abortions to the number people who die from heart disease, cancer and other circumstances.

The number of abortions does outstrip deaths, but Gesiotto Gilbert’s claim only holds water if you consider an embryo or a fetus a person. These numbers are not included in death statistics from public health authorities.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:




News & Views Slideshows

Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time
Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show
Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022

Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022
This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

Bibb Announces West Side Market Will Become Nonprofit

By Sam Allard

By Sam Allard

Justin Bibb accepts the endorsement of Kerry McCormack outside the West Side Market, (9/7/21).

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She's Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

By Sam Allard

By Sam Allard

Rep. Monique Smith

Cleveland Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer is the Real Freaking Deal

By Sam Allard

By Sam Allard

Rebecca Freaking Maurer, a practitioner of actual transparency

FirstEnergy Asks Fired Former CEO to Return the $56 Million It Paid Him

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron.

Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves

By Vince Grzegorek

By Vince Grzegorek

Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves

Bibb Announces West Side Market Will Become Nonprofit

By Sam Allard

By Sam Allard

Justin Bibb accepts the endorsement of Kerry McCormack outside the West Side Market, (9/7/21).

Cleveland Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer is the Real Freaking Deal

By Sam Allard

By Sam Allard

Rebecca Freaking Maurer, a practitioner of actual transparency

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She's Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

By Sam Allard

By Sam Allard

Rep. Monique Smith
