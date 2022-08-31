Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Brad Hamilton, Tom Hamilton's Son, Joins Fox 8 as a Reporter

From the corner(ish) of South Marginal and East 55th...

By on Wed, Aug 31, 2022 at 8:04 am

click to enlarge Meet Brad Hamilton - Fox 8
Fox 8
Meet Brad Hamilton

Fox 8 this week introduced its newest reporter in Brad Hamilton, Northeast Ohio native and son of legendary Guardians radio voice Tom Hamilton. (And, as he was quick to point out to his colleagues and the audience, Wendy, his mother, who was a longtime news reporter.)

After hopscotching the country with stops in Minnesota, Florida, and Wisconsin, Hamilton returns to the studios where he once interned on the high school football desk for a full-time gig covering his hometown.

"It's an honor to be here," Hamilton said in the segment. He, his wife Brittney, new son Liam and their dog "feel truly lucky to be back. Cleveland is such a special place."

Hamilton's new gig will be more in line with his mom's experience than his father's, as he focuses on news, but with a schedule that includes weekends, he knows his coverage will likely include the Browns and Buckeyes this fall.

"I'm ready for all things Cleveland," he said. "We're just excited to get going."


News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens
Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party

Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party
This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

