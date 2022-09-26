Browns' Myles Garrett Drove His 2021 Porsche Off Route 18 and it Flipped Over Multiple Times

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries after Garrett drove his 2021 Porsche off Route 18 in Medina County on the way home from practice Monday, state highway patrol officials have said.
The Browns released a statement saying Garrett was transported to a local hospital and that the team was in the process of gathering more information.
Both Garrett and the passenger were wearing seatbelts, according to authorities. The car was said to have flipped over multiple times before it came to rest. Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.
Channel 3 was on scene and captured images of the aftermath
. The car looks like it's in pretty bad shape. Obviously, Garrett's playing status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons is unknown.