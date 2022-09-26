Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Browns' Myles Garrett Drove His 2021 Porsche Off Route 18 and it Flipped Over Multiple Times

Garrett and female passenger sustained "non-life-threatening injuries" according to Browns

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 5:40 pm

click to enlarge Browns' Myles Garrett Drove His 2021 Porsche Off Route 18 and it Flipped Over Multiple Times
Emanuel Wallace

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries after Garrett drove his 2021 Porsche off Route 18 in Medina County on the way home from practice Monday, state highway patrol officials have said.

The Browns released a statement saying Garrett was transported to a local hospital and that the team was in the process of gathering more information.

Both Garrett and the passenger were wearing seatbelts, according to authorities. The car was said to have flipped over multiple times before it came to rest. Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.

Channel 3 was on scene and captured images of the aftermath. The car looks like it's in pretty bad shape.  Obviously, Garrett's playing status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons is unknown. 

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State.
