Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games

Welcome to another *error message* season of *technical difficulties* Cavs *buffering* basketball

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 8:55 am

Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games
Bally Sports screengrab

Some cable subscribers who earlier this year enjoyed watching the Cleveland Guardians (broadcast rights owned by Bally Sports Great Lakes) but who discovered last night that they don't live in the coverage zone for Bally Sports Ohio (which owns the broadcast rights to the Cleveland Cavs) lobbed complaints at Bally Sports Cleveland, which exists only as the name of social media accounts, while many of those who this year signed up to follow their favorite basketball team via the brand spanking new Bally Sports+ streaming app, which somehow costs $20 while not including access to Guardians games, suffered from issues with zip code verification, buffering, freezing, lag and audio delays as the Cavaliers lost the 2022-2023 season opener to the Toronto Raptors in a game seen without incident by approximately 13% of the viewing audience.

Welcome to another year of trying, in the most basic ways, to watch Cleveland basketball and being stymied at every step by Bally Sports, a company whose sole purpose is to deliver professionally produced coverage of those games.

The frustration, built technical issue by technical issue, game by game. since a cross partnership rebranding in March 2021 replaced Fox Sports' regional cable networks with a new company whose name chiefly conjures images of closed gyms in suburban strip malls, has now reached the upper echelons of Cleveland City Hall as mayor Justin Bibb last night shared the pain felt by other fans.


He was far from alone, and the problems were many.

Replying to one viewer who pointed out the stream on the app was interrupted constantly by a black screen, Bally Sports Cleveland said, "That is strange and not universal. Trying (sic) exiting out of the stream and relaunching."

By "strange and not universal," Bally Sports apparently meant "normal and happening to many viewers" based on the number of similar complaints.

And a fun wrinkle for some folks who tried to sign up for Bally Sports+?


For those who trudged through the technical and totally not universal difficulties, or managed by sheer luck to receive a decent if mediocre streaming experience on the app, there awaited more problems, chiefly that the app's broadcast ended before the game did, with the Cavs looking at a loss but still with enough time on the clock to pull out some sort of late-game miracle.

And all that's not to mention the recurring issues (lag, freezing) that beguiled Cavs fans all last season, some of whom offered helpful pointers for Bally Sports as the upstart tries to figure out this whole cable sports thing.

Others got more quickly and directly to the point.


The Cavs next tip off Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls. Viewers are encouraged to begin starting and restarting their Bally Sports app by Friday afternoon if they hope to see the game.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Trending

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

This Isn't the First Time Cleveland Walleye Fisherman Jacob Runyan Has Been Accused of Cheating. We Interviewed Him After the Last Incident

By Vince Grzegorek

Chase Cominsky (left) and Jacob Runyan (right) posing at the LEWT

Three Takeaways From the Final U.S. Senate Debate Between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Tim Ryan, left, and Republican candidate J.D. Vance, right.

Princeton Undergrad from Cleveland Has Been Missing Since Friday

By Sam Allard

Princeton Undergrad from Cleveland Has Been Missing Since Friday

Also in News & Views

Groups Create New Tool to Track Ohio's Billions of Remaining ARPA Dollars

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

$1.4 billion of Ohio's American Rescue Plan Act allocation went to the state's unemployment compensation fund.

Three Takeaways From the Final U.S. Senate Debate Between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Tim Ryan, left, and Republican candidate J.D. Vance, right.

Here's How to Apply for Federal Student Loan Relief

By Jenna Jones

Here's How to Apply for Federal Student Loan Relief

Six Key Energy Questions That Winners of Ohio’s Supreme Court Races Will Decide

By Kathiann Kowalski, Eye on Ohio

Several cases involving power plants, utility oversight, and clean energy development are likely to land before the state’s high court in the next two years. The seven elected judges will also review other rulings by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Ohio Power Siting Board, which determines where projects can be built.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us