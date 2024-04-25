Cedar Point Denies Sandusky Register Access to Annual Media Day Event

The amusement park provided no explanation for the decision to bar the local paper, which has reported critically on Cedar Point in the past

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 7:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The corkscrew and water tower at Cedar Point - Jeremy Thompson/FlickrCC
Jeremy Thompson/FlickrCC
The corkscrew and water tower at Cedar Point
Cedar Point today will host its annual Media Day, with this year's main draw being the preview of Top Thrill 2, the park's new, record-breaking ride.

It's the sort of event The Sandusky Register, the local hometown paper, would normally cover. After all, the paper dutifully details just about everything having to do with the park, from real estate acquisitions to new dining offerings to ticket prices to, yes, new coasters.

But, presumably because of previous stories the paper has written about the amusement park, reporters from the paper will not be in attendance.

Plenty of others will, of course, and you can expect to see clips of TV anchors screaming with hair blown back and wide smiles beaming coming to a newscast near you and blow-by-blow pics and video from trade magazines, Cleveland.com, various and multitudinous online forums and blogs, etc.

The sort of coverage, in other words, that you can find anywhere .

What you can't get everywhere is critical reportage on the amusement park beyond its rides. The sort of stuff you can read in the Sandusky Register.

The small paper has, for example, in recent years doggedly reported on park's refusal to release public records from its police force, which while private, operates functionally as a public institution, as the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in December of last year. It's likewise examined how that police force was created and operated within Sandusky, dove into angles of the impending merger with Six Flags, called out the park in editorials when needed and generally done vital journalism to serve those who live and work in the shadows of the city's most powerful institution and or all those who visit the park.

That coverage has, ostensibly, irked the park enough to do something about it.

"Cedar Fair executives recently approved a plan to block the Sandusky Register from its annual Media Day," editor Matt Westerhold wrote on Wednesday. "It's the first known instance in which the park prohibited the local newspaper from covering the annual event. Park officials provided no explanation for the decision."

Likewise, Cedar Point officials didn't respond to messages for Scene seeking clarity on the decision, though the move smacks of petty retaliation done with little thought or care about the coverage that would ensue.

The paper has never shied away from stories involving the coaster giant, and didn't this week, with its leaders expressing disappointment that the landmark institution would choose to exclude it, simply for honest reporting, as residents and readers gear up to learn more about the park's new attractions.

"It has been a long-standing tradition of the Register to cover Media Day through our digital and print platforms. It is no exaggeration to say we have brought hundreds of thousands of eyeballs to Cedar Point over the years through the annual Media Day event," publisher Jeremy Speer and general manager John Kridelbaugh said in a statement published by the Register. "Being purposely excluded from attending this event is an unacceptable move from a fellow community pillar. No media organization has been more of a cheerleader for Cedar Point since Day 1 than the Register."

The paper asked Cedar Point to reconsider its decision. No word, early Thursday, if there was a response.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cavs Downtown Training Facility Design Approval Stirs Excitement For Resident Access to the Riverfront

By Mark Oprea

Anticipation for finally activating the long-dormant Flats South area along the Cuyahoga about matched excitement for the Cav's new training facility at a Cleveland Planning Commission meeting on Friday.

Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 Finalist Voting is Now Open

By Vince Grzegorek

Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 Finalist Voting is Now Open

At Forum Over Planned Hingetown Street Closure, a Focus on Safety and Kids

By Mark Oprea

At Forum Over Planned Hingetown Street Closure, a Focus on Safety and Kids

The “Radical Feminist” Group Helping Push Ohio’s Trans Bathroom Ban

By Zurie Pope, Ohio Capital Journal

State Rep. Beth Lear, R-Galena.

At Forum Over Planned Hingetown Street Closure, a Focus on Safety and Kids

By Mark Oprea

At Forum Over Planned Hingetown Street Closure, a Focus on Safety and Kids

Five Years Later, Cleveland Mother Retains Hope Her Son's Murder Will Be Solved

By Jala Forest

Johnshae’ Boyd Bey

Cleveland City Council Hesitantly Approves More Money to Fund Lakefront Study

By Mark Oprea

The view of the lakefront from City Council's committee room.

Pressure Mounts on Bibb for Hire of Former Roommate Accused in Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit

By Jala Forest

Pressure Mounts on Bibb for Hire of Former Roommate Accused in Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit
More

April 10, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us