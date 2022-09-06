Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Cedar Point to Retire Top Thrill Dragster

"New and reimagined" Dragster experience in the offing.

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 10:13 am

click to enlarge Top Thrill Dragster - Jeremy Thompson/FlickrCC
Jeremy Thompson/FlickrCC
Top Thrill Dragster

Cedar Point announced Tuesday that after 19 seasons and more than 18 million riders, the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster would be retired. (At least in its current form.)

When it opened in 2003, Top Thrill Dragster was the tallest roller coaster in the world. And it immediately became the longest line at America's Roller Coast. Though it was soon surpassed in height by Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in 2005, it's still number two in the world. Dragster and Kingda Ka are the only two coasters in the world to feature a 400+ foot drop. 

Last summer, a Michigan woman sustained serious injuries after a metal bracket from the coaster struck her in the head while she was waiting in line.  Cedar Point was cleared of any legal wrongdoing in the incident, and it's not clear if the accident precipitated the coaster's "retirement." 

Cedar Point claimed in a brief social media post that its team was working to create a "new and reimagined" ride experience, so the structure of the coaster may not be gone for good. (In 2014, the park announced that the former standup roller coaster "Mantis" would be retired and reimagined. It opened the following season on the same track as "Rougarou," a floorless coaster.)

More details will be on the way soon, the amusement park says.



Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show
Bedford Reservation Gorge Parkway, Walton Hills Probably most known locally for Shawnee Hills Golf Course, this reservation is home to a deep gorge that was declared a national natural landmark. Because of the gorge, and Tinker’s Creek, the 2,200 acres of this reservation are some of the most scenic in the Metroparks system, especially the Tinkers Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook. The Overlook may be the best place to scream into the void out of all of these.

22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void
Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst & Young Rooftop
This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show
Bedford Reservation Gorge Parkway, Walton Hills Probably most known locally for Shawnee Hills Golf Course, this reservation is home to a deep gorge that was declared a national natural landmark. Because of the gorge, and Tinker’s Creek, the 2,200 acres of this reservation are some of the most scenic in the Metroparks system, especially the Tinkers Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook. The Overlook may be the best place to scream into the void out of all of these.

22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void
Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst & Young Rooftop
This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show
Bedford Reservation Gorge Parkway, Walton Hills Probably most known locally for Shawnee Hills Golf Course, this reservation is home to a deep gorge that was declared a national natural landmark. Because of the gorge, and Tinker’s Creek, the 2,200 acres of this reservation are some of the most scenic in the Metroparks system, especially the Tinkers Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook. The Overlook may be the best place to scream into the void out of all of these.

22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void
Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst & Young Rooftop
This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

Trending

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

By Vince Grzegorek

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

Jimmy and Dee Haslam Hosting Fundraiser for J.D. Vance? That Tracks!

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam

Protesters Who Were Unlawfully Arrested and Jailed on May 30 Settle Lawsuit with Cleveland for $540,000

By Sam Allard

Plaintiff Cassandra Ziemer (at mic) spent three nights in jail after getting arrested on May 30.

Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: When Care Continues After Death

By Dr. Corey Meador

Another month, another medical wonder

Also in News & Views

New Ohio Labor Report Highlights Improvements and Challenges

By Brett Peveto, Ohio News Connection

Ohio's labor market has recovered quickly after COVID-19, but the number of jobs in the state remains below the year 2000 level.

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Podcast, Episode 8, "Pigs, Hogs and a Beef"

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday

One Year Later, Ohio Seen as a Unique Example of the Flaws of Redistricting Process

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Citizens meet Sept. 9, 2021, during the second Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting of the day.

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: The Ohio Renaissance Festival Brings Elizabethan England to Warren County Through October

By Maija Zummo

Ohio Renaissance Festival
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us