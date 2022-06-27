Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

"Cheetah on the Loose" in Cleveland Last Night Was Regular Old House Cat

Neither police nor division of animal control took creature into custody

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 11:15 am

The Savannah Cat stalks its prey... - WIKIPEDIA
Wikipedia
The Savannah Cat stalks its prey...

Cleveland police confirmed Monday that officers responded to a call in the Central neighborhood Sunday night that alleged a cheetah was on the loose. (The call was conveyed on the NE Ohio Scanner Twitter account and became a mini viral sensation.)

But according to police and Cleveland's Division of Animal Care & Control (ACC), the creature was merely a large house cat, thought to be a "Savannah Cat."

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman told Scene that ACC spoke with a caller, who said they sometimes saw the cat on a leash being walked by its owner. The breed was not known, but ACC believed it to be a large domestic cat.

As such, neither the police nor ACC took custody of the animal. Those fearing a sequel to the Zanesville exotic animal escape of 2011 can rest easy.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Solstice 2022 at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Everything We Saw at Solstice 2022 at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest
Stump 3398 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights Looking for a unique houseplant that comes in a planter that is as fancy as the plant itself? Stump at the Van Aken District is what you’re looking for. This curated plant shop is one of the best around.

25 Specialty Shops In Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Solstice 2022 at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Everything We Saw at Solstice 2022 at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest
Stump 3398 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights Looking for a unique houseplant that comes in a planter that is as fancy as the plant itself? Stump at the Van Aken District is what you’re looking for. This curated plant shop is one of the best around.

25 Specialty Shops In Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Solstice 2022 at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Everything We Saw at Solstice 2022 at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest
Stump 3398 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights Looking for a unique houseplant that comes in a planter that is as fancy as the plant itself? Stump at the Van Aken District is what you’re looking for. This curated plant shop is one of the best around.

25 Specialty Shops In Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

Trending

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley Signs Onto Letter Vowing Not to Criminalize Abortions

By Sam Allard

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley Signs Onto Letter Vowing Not to Criminalize Abortions

Ohio's 'Heartbeat Bill' Abortion Ban Is Now Law. Here's What That Means

By Maija Zummo

Ohio's 'Heartbeat Bill' Abortion Ban Is Now Law. Here's What That Means

The Reversal of Roe v. Wade Will Bring a Cascade of Legal, Health, Economic and Social Problems in Ohio

By Scene and CityBeat Staff

The Reversal of Roe v. Wade Will Bring a Cascade of Legal, Health, Economic and Social Problems in Ohio

Ohio Abortion Bans Are On the Way Following Death of Roe

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Abortion Bans Are On the Way Following Death of Roe

Also in News & Views

Ohio's 'Heartbeat Bill' Abortion Ban Is Now Law. Here's What That Means

By Maija Zummo

Ohio's 'Heartbeat Bill' Abortion Ban Is Now Law. Here's What That Means

The Reversal of Roe v. Wade Will Bring a Cascade of Legal, Health, Economic and Social Problems in Ohio

By Scene and CityBeat Staff

The Reversal of Roe v. Wade Will Bring a Cascade of Legal, Health, Economic and Social Problems in Ohio

Ohio Abortion Bans Are On the Way Following Death of Roe

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Abortion Bans Are On the Way Following Death of Roe

U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; Abortion Still Legal in Ohio, For Now

By Madeline Fening

U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; Abortion Still Legal in Ohio, For Now
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us