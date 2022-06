"Cheetah on the Loose" in Cleveland Last Night Was Regular Old House Cat

Wikipedia The Savannah Cat stalks its prey...

Cleveland police confirmed Monday that officers responded to a call in the Central neighborhood Sunday night that alleged a cheetah was on the loose. (The call was conveyed on the NE Ohio Scanner Twitter account and became a mini viral sensation.)But according to police and Cleveland's Division of Animal Care & Control (ACC), the creature was merely a large house cat, thought to be a " Savannah Cat. A Cleveland Police spokeswoman told Scene that ACC spoke with a caller, who said they sometimes saw the cat on a leash being walked by its owner. The breed was not known, but ACC believed it to be a large domestic cat.As such, neither the police nor ACC took custody of the animal. Those fearing a sequel to the Zanesville exotic animal escape of 2011 can rest easy.***