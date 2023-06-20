Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Child Care Crisis a Barrier to Economic Mobility for Ohio Families

Child care for one kid now tops $10,000 a year

By on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 7:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge In 2021, some 53% of working adults ages 25 to 54 were parents, and more than a third of those parents had young children, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. - (Adobe stock)
(Adobe stock)
In 2021, some 53% of working adults ages 25 to 54 were parents, and more than a third of those parents had young children, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Ohio ranks 29th among states in overall child well-being, according to the latest Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book.

Child care continues to pose challenges for working parents, and the new data showed average child care costs for one child in 2021 topped $10,000 per year.

Kelly Vyzral, senior health policy associate for the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio, said women are five to eight times more likely than men to experience negative employment consequences related to caregiving. Lack of affordable child care also disproportionately affects families of color and immigrant families.

"We can't expect parents — and many times this is especially relevant for single moms — we can't expect them to go back to work, if they don't have a safe place to leave their children," Vyzral asserted.

In 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows Ohio hit a twenty-year low in the number of child care workers, with around 12,000 across 88 counties. According to the report, the nation's already insufficient child care workforce dropped by more than a third in just two months at the beginning of the pandemic, and has since rebounded to 996,000 workers by April 2023, still far below pre-pandemic levels.

An executive order issued by President Biden this year aims to expand child care access by lowering costs and raising worker wages.

Vyzral acknowledged it is a start, and pointed out state lawmakers should continue to implement policies aimed at addressing the crisis.

"There's money in the budget for those publicly funded child care centers," Vyzral argued. "And there's also scholarships for spots within those child care centers for workers. So for the people that are working in these day care centers, to send their children to day care, because they often in order to work, have to have some place to put their children."

Nationwide, the average salary for a child care worker was around $29,000 per year or around $14 an hour in 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Higher Education Bills Added to Ohio Senate’s Version of the State’s Operating Budget

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — JUNE 14: Jamie Pipik from the University of Akron holds up a sign during a protest led by the Ohio Student Association in opposition to Senate Bill 83, June 14, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

12 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Cleveland This Weekend

By Maria Elena Scott

Last year's Juneteenth in Coventry Village.

Cleveland’s First Black-Owned Recording Studio Could Become a City Landmark

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland’s First Black-Owned Recording Studio Could Become a City Landmark

Cleveland Wants to Become a 15-Minute City. What Does That Mean? And How Does It Plan on Getting There?

By Mark Oprea

Matt Moss, manager of Strategic Planning Initiatives at the Cleveland Planning Commission, is a key mind behind the city's progress in becoming a 15-minute city, or a place non-reliant on car transportation.

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Names Rhonda K. Brown as City's First Arts Strategist

By Maria Elena Scott

Rhonda K. Brown

Downtown Cleveland Alliance Rebrands as Downtown Cleveland, Inc.

By Mark Oprea

Ah, Downtown Cleveland. The perfect spot for a meet-cute at golden hour.

New Bias Complaints Continue to Target Top Cuyahoga County Judge

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project

Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.

12 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Cleveland This Weekend

By Maria Elena Scott

Last year's Juneteenth in Coventry Village.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us