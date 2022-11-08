Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Chris Ronayne Comfortably Beats Lee Weingart in Cuyahoga County Executive Race

He will take over an office beset by the multitudinous failures of Armond Budish

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 11:06 pm

click to enlarge Chris Ronayne will be the next executive of Cuyahoga County - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Chris Ronayne will be the next executive of Cuyahoga County

Democrat Chris Ronayne will be the next county executive after handily beating Republican Lee Weingart with early results showing a comfortable victory of more than 20 percentage points.

Weingart conceded around 11 p.m.

The former president of University Circle Inc. focused on the promise of collaboration to improve the health and economic realties of residents across the region in his campaign, which also included a litany of proposals for the creation of new departments that would address immigration, mobility, housing and other issues.

In response to ongoing crises, Ronayne came out in favor of finding some repurpose for the Global Center for Health Innovation, in support of bonuses and other incentives to improve staffing at the beleaguered Department of Children and Family Services, and against the idea of building a new $1-billion jail on a toxic site far removed from downtown.

Weingart campaigned on a promise to revitalize Cleveland's urban core and lead with a smaller government. He also sought to cast Ronayne as a political insider intent on expanding government to hire his friends and cronies, a  man who couldn't count on either the votes or endorsements of the University Circle area in which he worked for 16 years.

Hammering on headlines from Ronayne's era at the CDC — significant racial disparities in tickets issued and stops made by UCI police, for example — Weingart argued there were good reasons why those who should know Ronayne best weren't supporting him.

But institutional support for Ronayne across the region, and his popularity in the suburbs, remained strong, as evidenced by the endorsements of a wide swath of 30 Cuyahoga County mayors.

Weingart, meanwhile, mustered few endorsements, one being the nod of former Cleveland city councilman Basheer Jones, who was most recently in the news for being the subject of FBI subpoenas.

"Thank you Cuyahoga County! I am truly humbled by your support and confidence in my vision for a New Cuyahoga," Ronayne tweeted after his Tuesday-night watch party at Masthead Brewing Co. "This is our chance build a better future for all of our residents. I’m ready to get to work."

Ronayne will succeed Armond Budish, whose two terms in office could not have been more disastrous or tumultuous, littered as they were with various scandals too numerous to recite here.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma
Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter

Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter
Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre
Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma
Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter

Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter
Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre
Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma
Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter

Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter
Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre
Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Trending

Cleveland Fire Department Responding to Blaze at Bridgeview Apartments

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Fire Department Responding to Blaze at Bridgeview Apartments

Track Live Cuyahoga County Voter Turnout on Election Day With This Map

By Vince Grzegorek

Track Live Cuyahoga County Voter Turnout on Election Day With This Map

Town of Chickasha, Oklahoma Somehow Builds 50-Foot-Tall Leg Lamp Statue Before Cleveland

By Vince Grzegorek

Town of Chickasha, Oklahoma Somehow Builds 50-Foot-Tall Leg Lamp Statue Before Cleveland

This Election Is Fake Unless I Win

By Pete Kotz

This Election Is Fake Unless I Win

Also in News & Views

Mike DeWine Will Once Again Be Your Governor, Ohio

By Madeline Fening

Mike DeWine Will Once Again Be Your Governor, Ohio

3,000 Adoptable Ohio Kids Still Looking for Forever Family

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Laurene and Matt Sweet of Euclid adopted two teenagers in 2018.

COVID-Denial, Election-Denial Not Far Apart, OSU Researchers Found

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Republican candidate for governor Joe Blystone address a small crowd at a Freedom Rally October 17, 2021,

This Election Is Fake Unless I Win

By Pete Kotz

This Election Is Fake Unless I Win
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us