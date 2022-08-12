Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Chronic Absenteeism, Depression, Anxiety Plague Ohio Kids

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 8:27 am

click to enlarge New Headline
JoeWolf/FlickrCC

Children's advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the well-being of Ohio's kids.

The 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today highlights some troubling trends in how Ohio children are faring in their lives, including a 45% increase in chronic absenteeism between 2019 and 2021. And nationally, more than one-in-nine children experienced anxiety, depression or both.

Research Manager with the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio Kim Eckhart said absenteeism and mental health challenges are interconnected.

"If a young person is having symptoms of anxiety and depression, it's much more difficult for them to participate in academic activities," said Eckhart. "And other basic needs really have to be met in order for children to succeed. That's very clear when we see chronic absenteeism so high."

The report ranks Ohio 28th for education, with an increase in three- and four-year-old children not in preschool, and nearly one-in-five high schoolers not graduating on time.

However, Ohio showed improvement in all four economic indicators, including a slight drop in the number of kids living in poverty and those whose parents lack secure employment.

Leslie Boissiere - vice president for external affairs with the Casey Foundation - explained that kids who grow up in poverty or without having their basic needs met experience more stress.

"There's a direct correlation between trauma and stress and poverty," said Boissiere. "We know that the financial hardships that families experience - lack of access to basic needs, like nutrition and health care - has a direct impact on the well-being of kids."

Eckhart said the findings underscore the crucial need to expand access to mental health services for children. She explained that Ohio still has nearly $2 billion in unallocated federal COVID relief funds, and the state's revenue surplus is about 11% higher than initial estimates.

"There's money and resources available at the state level to provide things like school-based health centers," said Eckhart, "where you can have the types of student-to-counselor ratios needed so that all children have access to those types of services."

The report ranks Ohio 31st overall among states for child well-being.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market
Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo
Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show
Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

News & Views Slideshows

This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market
Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo
Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show
Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

News & Views Slideshows

This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market
Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo
Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show
Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Trending

Early Heads-Up: I-90 Between Hilliard and I-71 Split Will Be Under Major Construction for At Least Two Years

By Vince Grzegorek

Orange barrels await

The Plain Dealer, Cleveland's Metro Daily Newspaper, is Hiring a Cincinnati Bengals Reporter

By Sam Allard

The Plain Dealer, Cleveland's Metro Daily Newspaper, is Hiring a Cincinnati Bengals Reporter

Security Guards at Playhouse Square and other Downtown Properties Want to Form a Union

By Sam Allard

Back in October, Playhouse Square unveiled plans to string a spectacular 20-foot, 8,500-pound crystal chandelier across Star Plaza in downtown Cleveland. The idea is that this piece will be a neighborhood spectacle, admired not only by Clevelanders, but by people from around the world. The chandelier is just one component of the $16 million Theater District transformation, which also includes new gateways, light-up video signage, upgraded lighting and sound systems. Tonight at 5, you can attend a gala ceremony that includes a performance by the pop group Hot Chelle Rae. Admission is free and the lighting takes place at 9:30 p.m. (Alaina McConnell)

A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio

By Madeline Fening

Ohio Statehouse

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Scene Is Seeking Interns for Fall 2022 — And We Pay

By Scene Staff

Cleveland Scene Is Seeking Interns for Fall 2022 — And We Pay

Security Guards at Playhouse Square and other Downtown Properties Want to Form a Union

By Sam Allard

Back in October, Playhouse Square unveiled plans to string a spectacular 20-foot, 8,500-pound crystal chandelier across Star Plaza in downtown Cleveland. The idea is that this piece will be a neighborhood spectacle, admired not only by Clevelanders, but by people from around the world. The chandelier is just one component of the $16 million Theater District transformation, which also includes new gateways, light-up video signage, upgraded lighting and sound systems. Tonight at 5, you can attend a gala ceremony that includes a performance by the pop group Hot Chelle Rae. Admission is free and the lighting takes place at 9:30 p.m. (Alaina McConnell)

Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor

By Sam Allard

The Building and Construction Trades Council endorses Kelley on the steps of City Hall.

Nominations Now Open for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About

By Vince Grzegorek

Nominations Now Open for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us