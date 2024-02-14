City of Cleveland Eyes Permanently Closing West 29th in Hingetown to Traffic. Businesses Have Concerns

"I'm annoyed by the whole thing," one business owner said

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 9:23 am

click to enlarge West 29th Street in an undated photo. - Google Maps
Google Maps
West 29th Street in an undated photo.
Last September, following years of political and technical hurdles, the City of Cleveland succeeded in its goal of permanently closing down Market Avenue in Ohio City to car traffic.

A sigh of relief came came for many: the tiny corridor filled with bars and restaurants would finally become the pedestrian street so many had envisioned it as. For good.

This week, the city announced its next target: West 29th in Hingetown.

On Monday, the Project For Public Spaces, a nonprofit based in Brooklyn, New York, revealed that the City Planning Commission was one of 89 applicants nationwide selected to get a $100,000 "placemaking" grant to study Hingetown's main artery for street closure.

"As one of the few open public spaces in the neighborhood, this new public space would allow for greater informal interaction between neighbors, greater safety and protection from car traffic," a statement on its website read, "more robust gathering space for the community to patronize local retail, and the opportunity to increase the tree canopy in a formerly redlined neighborhood that still suffers from a generational lack of trees and greenspace."

The city has eyed Hingetown for a serious makeover into an "open street" since at least 2022, when it involved local businesses in the pursuit of amplifying the neighborhood's potential.

That is, as PFPS' Co-Executive Director Nate Storring told Scene in an email, "the potential and local capacity to transform this roadway into a place for the community."

Such energy—or at least the vision of what West 29th, between Detroit and Clinton, could be—stems in part from temporary closures that have proved successful, including the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages concerts.

"But that's just two concerts in July," Dean Rufus, the owner of Dean Rufus' House of Fun on West 29th, told Scene in a phone call. (City Stages used to have four to five shows annually.) "Even if the street were shut down, like, six days a week, that's not 365 days a year."

"I'm annoyed by the whole thing," he added. "Either way, there's nothing I can do about it."
click to enlarge City Stages' events, as shown here, pack West 29th St. But businesses worry that the event, which occurred just twice in 2023, is insufficient proof for a year-round closure. - Cleveland Museum of Art
Cleveland Museum of Art
City Stages' events, as shown here, pack West 29th St. But businesses worry that the event, which occurred just twice in 2023, is insufficient proof for a year-round closure.
Alex Budin, the owner of Jukebox up the block, said he was one of the numerous business owners the city reached out to in June of 2022 to gauge locals' enthusiasm in the project.

After just hearing about PFPS' grant "last week," Budin is still doubtful that, like Market Avenue before it, pedestrianizing West 29th would be overall good for retail. The bulk of those concerns, he said, revolve around exactly what City Planning aims to do away with: the 20 or 30 on-street parking spaces up and down those two blocks.

Those, Budin argued, that Jukebox patrons, along with delivery trucks and DoorDash drivers, rely on regularly. As do, Budin added, Jukebox's heated patio he's sure to use "as early as October and as late as May."

"That's seven to eight months!" he said. "They're talking about closing the street the whole time. I mean, I don't know if there's infrastructure to make West 29th hospitable for even half that time."

As for other parking availabilty, the Church + State garage is less than a block off the street.

Though Budin, along with others in Hingetown feel like they've been "leapfrogged" by the city, the bar owner said he's open to at least entertaining the result of City Planning's study: "There's some potential for some goodness there," Budin said.

The CPC did not respond to a request for an interview in time for this article. Ohio City Incorporated deferred to City Hall for comment.

It's likely that Planning's eventual analysis of West 29th could follow the same approach as its Mobility Team did with Lorain Avenue to the south, where a two-mile long bike lane might be constructed by the end of the decade. As businesses there also lament, that include losing a quarter to half of the current on-street parking.

Guests Thursday observing the entire printed blueprint of what Lorain Avenue might be redone as in three, four, five years.

Updated Plans for Lorain Midway Project Draw Praise for Cyclist Safety, Complaints About Elimination of Parking Spots: An audit found that only 50% of spots were used at a peak weekend time


Storring pointed to open street projects in Baltimore, Detroit and New York, to show off perks, with traffic safety being the most obvious winner. And some raised property values, like after 34th Avenue in Queens was shut down to cars.

"The proof is in the pudding," Storring said. But, "Of course, West 29th is its own place with its own community."

Ironically enough, General Motors was the main sponsor of the grant money the city received.
Market Avenue in Ohio City has long been the subject of a political war between those who want to allow cars to occupy it and those who want them gone.

City to Close Market Avenue To Cars Permanently Starting This Week: "Now it's happening, and it's forever. Now, there's no looking back."


Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
