City of Cleveland Finally Plans to Replace Coin Operated Parking Meters

The City of Cleveland announced Thursday that at long last it is formally seeking a vendor to modernize its street parking system.
It has issued a request for proposals seeking qualified candidates to develop and implement a "smart parking" operating system, one with credit card-enabled meters, a mobile payment system and kiosks, all of which will supplant the 2,500 coin-operated meters currently in use.
“Modernizing our city’s on-street parking system will make the public’s experience much more customer friendly and convenient,” said Mayor Justin Bibb, in a statement. “This is a big upgrade that makes payments easy, allows us to see parking trends, analyze data, and improve efficiency.”
Cleveland’s Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen noted in the city's press release something that millennials like councilman Kerry McCormack have been saying for years: a smart parking system means that you won't have to carry quarters everywhere you go in order to pay for street parking.
The submission deadline for proposals is Nov. 3. The 85-page RFP can be found at the city's website.
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.