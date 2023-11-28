City of Cleveland's Live Snow Plow Tracker is Ready for Winter

A long overdue bit of technology and transparency for residents

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 8:41 am

Emanuel Wallace
With the first snowfall of the winter season upon Cleveland, and in a major way, a reminder that the city of Cleveland's live snow plow tracker is live and functional.

Debuted by Mayor Justin Bibb's administration following what he called a "broken system" of snow management inherited from Frank Jackson, the portal gives a real-time (well, delayed 15 minute) snapshot of where city trucks have put plow to street and how recently.

Trucks are tracked only when plows are down, so vehicles that are salting or de-icing won't show up.

Here's what the site looked like early Tuesday morning.

City of Cleveland's Live Snow Plow Tracker is Ready for Winter (2)
"I believe it’s a good step in the right direction to give our residents transparent access to know when the snow plow is coming to their neighborhood," Mayor Bibb said earlier this year.

Residents can call the 311 line to report unplowed streets.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
