Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County Unveil Plan for 'Downtown 3.0,' Aiming to Boost Population, Visitors and Amenities

A comprehensive 'Reimagining Downtown Cleveland' plan promises better retail, better public safety, and basic repairs to infrastructure

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 3:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The city-county dream team vowing to "reimagine" Downtown once and for all: DCA President Michael Deemer, Councilman Kerry McCormack, Mayor Justin Bibb and County Executive Chris Ronayne. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
The city-county dream team vowing to "reimagine" Downtown once and for all: DCA President Michael Deemer, Councilman Kerry McCormack, Mayor Justin Bibb and County Executive Chris Ronayne.
MayorJustin Bibb, County Executive Chris Ronayne, Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack and Downtown Cleveland Alliance President Michael Deemer convened Tuesday morning on Mall C to announce a new plan to "reimagine" downtown and further its evolution into a thriving neighborhood.

"Reimagining Downtown Cleveland," as it's being sold, is a vision for the future.

"This is our third phase," Ronayne said at the podium. "This is Downtown 3.0. This is what we are going to do to succeed in a post-pandemic environment."

Or, as the 10-page brochure handed out to press details the city-county vision: "Our goal is not simply 'getting back to normal.'"

The promise of long-awaited developments — the North Coast Connector to link to the lakefront,  Irishtown Bend Park, Bedrock's river project — seem to all be at the forefront of city and county leaders. All who vow to finally make it reality.

"Reimagining Downtown," as was discussed Tuesday, shows how the reality could come into view by 2030, when DCA aspires to see the city center's population rise to 30,000.

Downtown's current population total differs depending on where you look. DCA says it's more than 20,000. The Center for Community Solutions last year put the number at 12,165. It's one of the fasting growing neighborhoods by population, that much is clear. But the discrepancy may be in what borders are being used.

The Center for Community Solutions suggested that some use the boundaries of the downtown improvement district, which is larger than the downtown statistical planning area.

Either way, 30,000 is a big number.

As Deemer outlined on Mall C, the ideas align with three common sense draws: making Downtown a modern job hub; enlivening its sometimes sparse public spaces; and making it safe as can be.

And, of course, coming through on waterfront and riverfront plans, the former which will, according to Bibb, be crystallized by year's end.

"Great cities have strong cores," Deemer said. "Special cities connect those cores to the great waterfronts and surrounding neighborhoods."

The three-pronged plan is far-reaching, from boosting Downtown's meager shopping options with a Retail Strategic Plan ("identifying barriers to attracting retailers"), to actualizing its Smart Parking meters (a McCormack favorite), to installing mini pet relief stations, adding "experiential" lighting and fixing long-broken sidewalk ramps, street lamps and barren tree grates.
click to enlarge "Great cities have strong cores," Michael Deemer said. "Special cities connect those cores to the great waterfronts and surrounding neighborhoods." - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
"Great cities have strong cores," Michael Deemer said. "Special cities connect those cores to the great waterfronts and surrounding neighborhoods."
But, as several present Tuesday morning noted, public safety will also be a big emphasis.

Deemer announced that DCA will add 20 new yellow-shirted ambassadors to its preexisting fleet of 100, a companion rank to Chief Wayne Drummond's boosting of CPD's Downtown Services Unit.

Both Bibb and McCormack, in an odd tough-on-crime stance, singled out Cuyahoga County judges as problem.

A nurse's assailant, McCormack said, relaying a recent example, being "on the street the next day" is ridiculous.

"It's a major problem," Bibb added. "I can count on many hands how many instances where we've had judges be too loose and allow repeat offenders back on our streets. We need need real judicial accountability to keep our streets safe and secure."

It's clear, Deemer said, that this summer's vitality could turn Downtown skeptics into believers. For one, Mall C hosted a "record-breaking" Pride. Restaurants are reopening dormant rooftop bars and expanding patios. Busking spots are full of song, East 4th is looking at a makeover, festivals are returning from a three-year Covid slumber. DCA will have, Deemer added, 150 more events in public spaces than they did in 2022.

And offices are starting to welcome back workers. "People remember that they liked being together to come to work," he said. "Sitting in your room looking at your laptop all day will eventually get old."

But, as one reporter asked, how is Cleveland going to accomplish this now? Especially when countless Downtown plans have simmered over the decades.

"You have a mayor, county executive, and the city council committed to getting it done," Bibb said, point blank. "That's what makes a difference."

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's Best Suburbs, Ranked

By Vince Grzegorek

Pepper Pike's finest

Area Man Upset Crocker Park Won't Let Him Cruise Anymore

By Vince Grzegorek

Wanna cruise? Move it along somewhere else

Downtown Cleveland Sees the Most Bird-Building Collisions In Ohio. This Group Wants to Eliminate Them

By Mark Oprea

Michelle Manzo, of Lights Out, holds a small black-throated green warbler that hit the side of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Manzo is a regular bird patroller for the organization.

A Judge, a Kiss, and $450,000-plus in Court Work

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project

Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze

Also in News & Views

Dollar Stores and Giant Grocery Chains Push Healthy Food Out of Reach for Many, Activists Say

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

MCARTHUR, Ohio — APRIL 24: Signs for Dollar General and Family Dollar stores, April 24, 2023, in McArthur, Ohio.

Ohio Craft Brewers Want Carve Out From 50-Year-Old Law Locking Them Into Distribution Agreements

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Craft Brewers Want Carve Out From 50-Year-Old Law Locking Them Into Distribution Agreements

More Ohioans Skipping Meals to Pay for Household Expenses

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

More than three in four Ohio food bank visitors have said that since the end of pandemic-era SNAP benefits, their household's SNAP benefit is completely used up within the first two weeks each month, according to new data from the Ohio Association of Food Banks.

Ohio Senate Democrats Attempting to Repeal State’s Firearm Preemptions

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — FEBRUARY 22: State Sen. Hearcel Craig, D-Columbus, during the Ohio Senate session, February 22, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us