Cleveland and Cuyahoga County Unveil Plan for 'Downtown 3.0,' Aiming to Boost Population, Visitors and Amenities

MayorJustin Bibb, County Executive Chris Ronayne, Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack and Downtown Cleveland Alliance President Michael Deemer convened Tuesday morning on Mall C to announce a new plan to "reimagine" downtown and further its evolution into a thriving neighborhood."Reimagining Downtown Cleveland," as it's being sold, is a vision for the future."This is our third phase," Ronayne said at the podium. "This is Downtown 3.0. This is what we are going to do to succeed in a post-pandemic environment."Or, as the 10-page brochure handed out to press details the city-county vision: "Our goal is not simply 'getting back to normal.'"The promise of long-awaited developments — the North Coast Connector to link to the lakefront, Irishtown Bend Park, Bedrock's river project — seem to all be at the forefront of city and county leaders. All who vow tomake it reality."Reimagining Downtown," as was discussed Tuesday, shows how the reality could come into view by 2030, when DCA aspires to see the city center's population rise to 30,000.Downtown's current population total differs depending on where you look. DCA says it's more than 20,000. The Center for Community Solutions last year put the number at 12,165. It's one of the fasting growing neighborhoods by population, that much is clear. But the discrepancy may be in what borders are being used.The Center for Community Solutions suggested that some use the boundaries of the downtown improvement district, which is larger than the downtown statistical planning area.Either way, 30,000 is a big number.As Deemer outlined on Mall C, the ideas align with three common sense draws: making Downtown a modern job hub; enlivening its sometimes sparse public spaces; and making it safe as can be.And, of course, coming through on waterfront and riverfront plans, the former which will, according to Bibb, be crystallized by year's end."Great cities have strong cores," Deemer said. "cities connect those cores to the great waterfronts and surrounding neighborhoods."The three-pronged plan is far-reaching, from boosting Downtown's meager shopping options with a Retail Strategic Plan ("identifying barriers to attracting retailers"), to actualizing its Smart Parking meters (a McCormack favorite), to installing mini pet relief stations, adding "experiential" lighting and fixing long-broken sidewalk ramps, street lamps and barren tree grates.But, as several present Tuesday morning noted, public safety will also be a big emphasis.Deemer announced that DCA will add 20 new yellow-shirted ambassadors to its preexisting fleet of 100, a companion rank to Chief Wayne Drummond's boosting of CPD's Downtown Services Unit.Both Bibb and McCormack, in an odd tough-on-crime stance, singled out Cuyahoga County judges as problem.A nurse's assailant, McCormack said, relaying a recent example, being "on the street the next day" is ridiculous."It's a major problem," Bibb added. "I can count on many hands how many instances where we've had judges be too loose and allow repeat offenders back on our streets. We need need real judicial accountability to keep our streets safe and secure."It's clear, Deemer said, that this summer's vitality could turn Downtown skeptics into believers. For one, Mall C hosted a "record-breaking" Pride. Restaurants are reopening dormant rooftop bars and expanding patios. Busking spots are full of song, East 4th is looking at a makeover, festivals are returning from a three-year Covid slumber. DCA will have, Deemer added, 150 more events in public spaces than they did in 2022.And offices are starting to welcome back workers. "People remember that they liked being together to come to work," he said. "Sitting in your room looking at your laptop all day will eventually get old."But, as one reporter asked, how is Cleveland going to accomplish this now? Especially when countless Downtown plans have simmered over the decades."You have a mayor, county executive, and the city council committed to getting it done," Bibb said, point blank. "what makes a difference."