Cleveland APL Offering Discounted Adoption Rates as Part of 10th Annual 'Clear the Shelters' Campaign

After years of news that local shelters are at or beyond capacity, now is the time to act to do your part and bring a new furry friend into your household -- and at a bargain.
It's 'Clear the Shelters' time, the 10th annual nationwide event in collaboration with NBC that offers discount adoption rates across the country, including at the Cleveland APL.
The project launched in 2015 and since then has been the catalyst for more than one million pet adoptions, raising more than $4.5 million in the process. Last year, more than 158,000 adoptions occurred during Clear the Shelters.
"If you’ve been considering adoption, now is the perfect time.” Sharon Harvey, President & CEO of the Cleveland APL, said in a press release. “We have many loving and deserving cats, dogs, and other animals, including birds, who are eagerly waiting for new homes. We are so grateful to every adopter who helps us ‘clear the shelter’ by welcoming a new pet into their home, as there will always be another animal in need of help.”
Through Sunday Aug. 18, the Cleveland APL will waive adoption fees for all adult animals, while adoption fees will be reduced to $50 for kittens. Puppies will not be included in this special. Looking for an even better deal? Every Wednesday from now until Sept. 4, adoption fees for all adult animals will be just $10. Adoption fees for kittens will be reduced to $50 during these dates as well. Puppies, again, will not be included in this special.
To learn more on Clear The Shelters, and which local animal shelters are participating, visit ClearTheShelters.com.
