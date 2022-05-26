Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland Author Dan Chaon to Make Local Stops on National Book Tour Promoting New Novel 'Sleep Walk'

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge Cleveland author Dan Chaon - GERALDINE ARESTEANU
Geraldine Aresteanu
Cleveland author Dan Chaon

Cleveland author Dan Chaon will make several local appearances over the next two weeks as he promotes his latest novel, Sleep Walk. The book is the recipient of early acclaim from both writers and critics, who call it a "propulsive, darkly comic" novel about an LSD-microdosing mercenary traveling in an RV across a fractured America.

As part of his national tour, Chaon will make three local stops, including at one of Cleveland's iconic independent bookstores.

On Friday, June 3, Chaon will sidle up to Loganberry Books on Larchmere, where, among other things, he'll sign copies. 

The following afternoon, June 4, he'll appear at Cleveland Heights' PEACE Park as part of the Heights Libraries' "Coventry Village Author Series." Chaon will read a selection from the novel and will then sign books.

On Tuesday, June 7, he'll pop over to the West Side and appear for an author event at the Bay Village branch of the Cuyahoga County Library. Chaon's always good not only for a lively reading, but for candid observations about the joys and perils of the writing life. The Q&A ought to be just as illuminating as the reading itself. 

Sleep Walk looks to be trademark Chaon, which is to say, a "signature blend of haunting emotional realism and fast-paced intrigue." Bursting with drugs, burner phones, hackers and global criminal conspiracies, the novel is guaranteed to be a riotous ride for fans of Chaon's work and for those who've never read his stuff before. 

Chaon's 2009 novel Await Your Reply secured a coveted spot on Scene's list of 42 books every Clevelander should read, but any of his previous six books are worth diving into as well, including the national bestseller Ill Will, (his most recent novel); and his 2001 collection of short stories, Among the Missing, which was a finalist for the National Book Award. 

***
About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
