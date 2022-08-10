Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

Cleveland Cinemas to Host Special Screenings of Grease in Memory of Olivia Newton-John

Get thee to the Cedar Lee or Chagrin Cinemas

Wed, Aug 10, 2022

Cleveland Cinemas

Local movie theater chain Cleveland Cinemas will host special screenings of the 1978 musical romantic comedy Grease in memory of one of the film's co-leads, Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at her home in Southern California at the age of 73.

Both the Cedar Lee Theatre, (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights) and Chagrin Cinemas, (8200 E. Washington Street, Chagrin Falls), will show the film on Saturday, August 13 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.,  and on Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at ClevelandCinemas.com and at the venues' box offices, and will be sold at the standard rate, ($7.75 for an adult matinee seat, $10.25 for the evening showings).

You don't need us to tell you that Grease was one of the most popular movie musicals of its era. Straight icon status. Newton-John, the Australian vocalist, was already a 70s pop music icon when the film debuted, but her performance as Sandy tops most resumes of her career achievements.

The film's soundtrack included two eventual No. 1 hits, the early bopper, "Summer Nights" and the grand finale, "You're the One that I Want."   Newton-John's ballad, “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” earned the film’s only Oscar nomination.

The 110-minute, PG-13 film was directed by Randall Kleiser, with a screenplay by Bronte Woodard, based on the 1971 musical of the same name. 

***
