Cleveland City Council Approves Citywide Fiber Optic Network Project, Aims to Further Bridge Digital Divide

Sifi Networks aims to fit Cleveland with a complete fiber network by 2030

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 8:16 am

Sifi Networks President Scott Bradshaw at a Utilities Committee meeting in July.
TV20
Sifi Networks President Scott Bradshaw at a Utilities Committee meeting in July.
Following approval to funnel $20 million in ARPA dollars to DigitalC to expand affordable, high-speed internet across the city, Cleveland city council on Monday okayed a 30-year agreement with Sifi Networks, a telecommunications company based in New Jersey, to build a massive underground network of fiber optic cable lines, from West Park to Shaker Square, all at no cost to the city.

The company's seven-year, $500 million plan would lay cable and then turn around and sell access to internet service providers like AT&T and T-Mobile. It has done the same in other cities and at Monday's committee meeting, which recapped the basics of Sifi's operation, Sifi President Scott Bradshaw was adamant about his confidence in the low-risk business model.

"You ask, 'Is this too good to be true?'" Bradshaw told Council. "Remember, you're not number one; you'll be number 43. You'll just be one of the biggest—that's the difference."

Council's approval Monday will allow Sifi to begin its two-year set-up phase for the 43rd time. An undisclosed amount of funding will allow Sifi to hire contractors to file the myriad permits needed to bore city tree lawns, hire inspectors, etc.

Austin Davis, the city's senior policy advisor, suggested that Sifi will aid in the hiring of telecommunication laborers, primarily through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Local 71 and Local 83, who will be responsible for outside and underground wiring work. Davis suggested those workers will be paid above $30/hour, plus pension and benefits.

Wiring work, he reassured Council President Blaine Griffin and Councilman Kerry McCormack, that won't mess up the city's precious tree canopy. City Arborist Jen Kipp attested to the statement.

"I feel confident sitting here today that our tree canopy will be protected during implementation," Kipp told Council.

Davis was happy to point out Cleveland's past technological follies. It took the city until 1987 to, he reminded Council, to get cable television access—15 years after the Northeast Ohio suburbs.

At least, Davis added, Cleveland can beat our neighbors to the punch.

"Twenty-two percent of Columbus has fiber access. The question is, will we beat them to it?" he said. He added, "The gist is this: The private sector has skipped Cleveland for so long. Now, we're a market opportunity."

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
