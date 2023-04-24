The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Cleveland City Council Set to Pass Medical Debt Relief Bill

The city would use ARPA funds to eliminate nearly $190 million in debt owed by Cleveland's poorest residents

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 5:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb - Sam Allard / Scene
Sam Allard / Scene
City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb
Cleveland City Council will vote tonight on a bill that would help cancel nearly $190 million in medical debt held by around 50,000 Clevelanders.

Council members, in a press conference before the vote Monday evening, during which the legislation is expected to pass, championed the effort.

“Medical debt is like a monkey on your back. It never goes away, you think about it constantly, it interferes with your credit score when you try to buy that house or get a car,” said Kris Harsh. “Your medical debt can be a detractor keeping you from making those next steps in your life.”

The legislation would have the city partner with RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit which has eliminated nearly $9 billion in medical debt for roughly 5.5 million families. To accomplish this, RIP Medical Debt buys millions of dollars in debt that has reached “bad debt status,” meaning the debt has gone unpaid long enough that the owner of the debt, in this case the hospital, sells it off to a debt buyer or transfers it to a collection agency.

“We can take a dollar of resources–coming from government or private, philanthropic donors– and translate that into medical debt relief of $100 for various individuals and it’s all focused on those who are lower income or medically debt burdened,” said RIP Medical Debt special advisor Keith Hearle.

Using $1.9 million in rescue recovery funds the city set aside from the American Rescue Plan Act, RIP Medical Debt will buy the debt of city residents who make four times less than the poverty level or who dedicate 5% or more of their income to paying off medical debt.

Although only residents in the city of Cleveland will be eligible to have their debt bought and canceled by the $1.9 million in recovery funds, because hospitals may also share debt portfolios from those outside city limits, RIP Medical Debt may still cancel debts of others.

Crucially, council members noted, individuals won’t be able to enroll in the program, instead Cleveland hospitals have to partner with RIP Medical Debt.

Supporters say alleviating medical debt will have a major impact for marginalized communities and is in line with the council’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis

“The data that are out there very clearly show that those who hold medical debt, especially large medical debts, are on average lower income and people of color,” said council member Charles Slife.

The bill passed in the council’s Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and will face a vote in Monday’s general council meeting.

“We know that there are thousands of residents within the city who have avoided seeking medical treatment because they're concerned about prior bills, they're worried about future bills and, frankly, our healthcare system is so unjust that they feel that they don't have the financial ability to access the healthcare that makes them healthy. We hope that the work today is a small part of ending this,” said council member Rebecca Maurer.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Judge Denies Beachwood Police Chief's Attempt to Identify Anonymous Commenter

By Mark Oprea

Beachwood Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin, shown here, in an undated headshot.

More Than 100 People Speak Out Against Massive Ohio Higher Education Bill During Marathon Meeting

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

More Than 100 People Speak Out Against Massive Ohio Higher Education Bill During Marathon Meeting

Months After Surviving Lawsuit, Backyard Pizza Oven in Cleveland Heights Welcomes Friends and Family, With No Fire Trucks Called

By Mark Oprea

Mary Lynne Newsome, head of the prevailing party in the Grandview Pizza Oven case, holds one of Paul Schambs' now famous pepperoni pizzas at Saturday's celebration

Downtown Cleveland Housing, By the Numbers

By Mark Oprea

The downtown Cleveland skyline.

Also in News & Views

Judge Denies Beachwood Police Chief's Attempt to Identify Anonymous Commenter

By Mark Oprea

Beachwood Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin, shown here, in an undated headshot.

Downtown Cleveland Housing, By the Numbers

By Mark Oprea

The downtown Cleveland skyline.

Bibb Leans Into Public Safety, Jobs and Housing in Second State of the City Address

By Mark Oprea

Bibb Leans Into Public Safety, Jobs and Housing in Second State of the City Address

For First Time Ever, Cleveland's Arts Scene Will Have Representation at City Hall

By Mark Oprea

Hit Up Local Art Galleries While the Cleveland Museum of Art and the big hitters in University Circle get the most attention, Cleveland’s filthy with small art galleries catering to every taste that offer free exhibitions all year long. Whether you’re dipping into Third Fridays at 78th Street Studios or bopping around to one of the dozens of eclectic galleries scattered east to west, summer’s a great time to take in some local and regional art. Check Scene’s ongoing arts coverage, our events database, and CAN Journal for suggestions.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us