Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek Wants to Ban TikTok From City Phones. Only One Currently Has the App Downloaded

"This is a tool of division," the councilman claimed

By on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 6:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Councilman Mike Polensek - Courtesy City of Cleveland
Courtesy City of Cleveland
Councilman Mike Polensek

Ward 8 Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek last week introduced legislation that would ban TikTok from all city-issued devices.

“Clearly TikTok is a tool of the Chinese Communist government. They’re trolling personal information, they’re providing misinformation,” Polensek told Cleveland 19 News. “This is a tool of oppression. This is a tool of division.”

The proposed legislation follows similar moves by states including Ohio, which have banned or attempted to ban the app on state-owned devices due to data protection or national security concerns.

TikTok has told U.S. officials that it doesn't store any American data in China and that it doesn't give data to its parent company, Bytedance, but concerns that the Chinese government could directly access U.S. phones has led a growing number of officials — largely Republicans — to join the anti-TikTok chorus.

In Cleveland, Polensek qualifies, and seems to be tackling a problem that doesn't exist.

City of Cleveland spokesperson Sarah Johnson told Scene that not only can employees not download apps on their city phones on their own, that the city's IT department has to "push the app to the phones with permission from communications," but also that only one city-owned device currently has TikTok downloaded.

One.

Johnson pointed out that it's common for police departments to use TikTok to investigate some crimes, as just one example of how a city could benefit from access to the app.

As Bibb seeks to modernize City Hall, it could also be used to connect with residents and share information, or recruit workers, or simply be a venue for city council to do the latest TikTok dance as a group. The possibilities are endless.

Polensek didn't respond to a request from Scene for comment, which was not surprising. "I do not have any interest in dealing with the 'Scene' now or in the future!" he said the last time he interacted with one of our reporters.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

By Mark Oprea

Brooks Jones (center) and Mika Jones (left) in court Thursday. Jones had claimed for the past seven years that his neighbor Paul Schambs' backyard pizza oven was a public nuisance. A jury denied that in their verdict.

Doki Doki Kawaii Shop Brings Anime, Manga, Stationery, and All Things Cute to Lakewood

By Maria Elena Scott

Doki Doki Kawaii Shop

Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge

By Mark Oprea

Brooks Jones speaks at a Cleveland Heights City Council meeting in March 2021. He pleaded for a resolution, "so," he told council, "we can move on with our life."

Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

By Mark Oprea

Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

Also in News & Views

Texts Show Close Consultation Between Householder and FirstEnergy Execs on HB6

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Former House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford.

Education Officials Worry Ohio Voucher Expansion Will Come at Expense of Full Public School Funding

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 31: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the State of the State Address, Jan. 31, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

DeWine Prioritizes Children, Mental Health, and Attracting Business in State of the State

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 31: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives the State of the State Address, Jan. 31, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Study: Ohio Tax Changes Could Mean More in State Budget for Families

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Ohio Tax Changes Could Mean More in State Budget for Families
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us