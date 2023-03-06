Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Cleveland City Hall Is Searching for a Media Refresh and Overhaul

A full revamp of TV20 and the city's social media could come this year

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 12:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cleveland City Hall. - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Cleveland City Hall.

Mayor Bibb has City Hall's in-house media in his sights for the latest round of modernization efforts.

On Friday, the city's Department of Communications held an information session on a request for proposal on how to best revamp the department — tomake it more appealing and useable for the public.

Chief Communications Officer Sarah Johnson, who spearheads the department, hinted an an expansion of the city's ongoing, and outdated, internal media strategies, from TV20, Cleveland's C-SPAN, to its press releases and in-house Photo Bureau.

The city is looking for a consultant and revamp that would "deliver engaging multimedia content, identify media talent throughout existing departments," Johnson wrote in a press release, "and deliver a plan for consolidating media talent into a cohesive, contemporary media communication office for the city."

The update, especially for TV20, which averages less than 30 views per video on YouTube, could lead to increased transparency with City Hall, a Mayor Bibb talking point on his campaign trail.

A 2016 study at Rutgers University, which analyzed the communications of 18 local governments throughout the U.S., found that the 63 percent of departments that saw social media and other communication as an "engagement tool"—versus the 37 percent who saw it as simple message-delivery—received more messages from their constituents.

"Overall, then, the use of social media is likely to improve services of local government and contribute to more efficient use of public resources," the study found.

The revamp looks to include an update to the city's social media presence—and possibly, as Mayor Bibb also hinted at on the campaign trail, its dated website.

The deadline for the proposal for its media overhaul is March 14th. Johnson, through the release, said City Hall's hoping to lock down a consultant by the first week of April.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's What Happened to the Plan to Open a Constantino's in Tremont

By Mark Oprea

The Olney building, site of the proposed grocery store in Tremont

New York Landlords Promise to Fix Shaker Square Apartment Buildings at Meeting With Frustrated Tenants

By Lee Chilcote, The Land

From left to right, Cleveland city council members Deborah Gray and Blaine Griffin, Yaacov Amar, and Eli and Mordecai Weiss of E&M Management at the Feb. 22 tenant meeting at Our Lady of Peace Church.

The Absolutely Nutty Cleveland/East Palestine/15-Minute City Conspiracy Theory, Explained

By Maria Elena Scott

The Absolutely Nutty Cleveland/East Palestine/15-Minute City Conspiracy Theory, Explained

Cleveland's REI Workers Vote 'Overwhelmingly' To Unionize

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland's REI Workers Vote 'Overwhelmingly' To Unionize (2)

Also in News & Views

Marijuana Business Owners Line Up Against Ohio Senate’s Proposed Medical Cannabis Overhaul

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Marijuana Business Owners Line Up Against Ohio Senate’s Proposed Medical Cannabis Overhaul

Ohio Gets an "F" for Failing to Address Lead in School Water

By Maria Elena Scott

What's in those pipes? A new report suggests Ohio schools don't know.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Ohio Enacted the Most Restrictive Voter Photo ID Law in America

By Zurie Pope, Ohio Capital Journal

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Ohio Enacted the Most Restrictive Voter Photo ID Law in America

At Householder Trial, Former State Rep. Nino Vitale Cites Hazy Memory, Distances Himself From HB6 Scandal

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

State Rep. Nino Vitale, R-Urbana.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us