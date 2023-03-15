Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Cleveland City Hall Staffer on Administrative Leave Following "Concerning Comments"

Security efforts have been "tightened"

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 6:04 am

click to enlarge Cleveland City Hall. - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Cleveland City Hall.

An employee in the city of Cleveland's building and housing department has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of a pre-disciplinary hearing after they made "concerning comments" to two coworkers, a City Hall official confirmed to Scene.

The official couldn't share much information regarding the comments or the employee, but did say the incident was not related to recent attention on the department and its staff by 15-minute city conspiracy theorists.

It wasn't a "threat at large," the official told Scene, but the comments were serious enough to warrant immediate action. (Update: Ideastream reports the employee was a cashier in the department and threated to "shoot up" the department. The incident occurred last June but was only brought to the attention of the city earlier this year. She has been transferred to public utilities.)

City Hall isn't operating at any level of new heightened security in the aftermath of the incident per se, but enforcement of existing policies and measures — metal detectors, badge swipes, bag screenings — have been tightened up, the official said.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
