Cleveland City Hall to Reopen to Public Thursday Following Ransomware Attack

But still no word on if the FBI identified the hackers or if they city paid the ransom

By on Wed, Jun 19, 2024 at 11:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
Cleveland City Hall is still reeling from a ransomware attack last week. - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
Cleveland City Hall is still reeling from a ransomware attack last week.
Ten days after a cybersecurity threat shut down dozens of routine services and threw a wrench into daily city business, Cleveland City Hall is planning—finally—to reopen Thursday at noon.

On June 10, the city announced a "cyber attack" had hindered regular operations, leading to a sudden shut down, which meant hundreds of employees working remote and residents shut out from the building. Days later, the attack was categorized as ransomware, meaning hackers had penetrated an open door in the city's digital infrastructure and potentially held files or servers hostage.

It's unclear if Clevelanders' personal data was comprised, as is possible in a ransomware attack. Moreover, the city did not disclose whether the hackers were identified by cybersecurity officials or whether the city paid the ransom. A report this year from cybersecurity company Sophos suggested the average payment to hackers was $2.2 million. Regardless of whether the city forked over any money to the hackers, it will likely spent sizable sums on vendors and experts to address the situation. (Baltimore, after a recent attack, tallied some $18 million in costs.)

"We thank the public for their patience and understanding during this challenging time," a spokesperson for City Hall wrote in a statement. "City Hall remains committed to ensuring the security and integrity of our systems and services as we continue to recover from the cyberattack."

Starting on noon tomorrow, all services in Assessments/Licenses, Vital Statistics, Building & Housing and Civil Service will be reopened and operating like normal, the city said. (Online portals, they added, "are safe to use.") A call to 311 Wednesday morning still brought up its afterhours line, despite claims that the service would be operating as usual.

Clevelanders are advised to arrive early and carrying some patience: "Things may be slow, and we expect lines for service."

Cybersecurity threats on city institutions have ballooned in the past four years, and apparently have doubled since January, according to reports from the FBI. Last year, 3,729 ransomware attacks of high caliber were reported to the Feds, causing some $49 million in damage and expenditures.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cleveland Browns Admit Wristband Process for Floor Access to Rolling Stones Concert Was a Fiasco

By Vince Grzegorek

The "line" to get wristbands for floor access

71% of Ohio Eighth Graders Not Proficient in Math, According to a New Report

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

71% of Ohio Eighth Graders Not Proficient in Math, According to a New Report

Cleveland's Ransomware Attack Could Spell Financial Hit For City Hall

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland City Hall is still reeling from a ransomware attack last week.

Gun Rights Groups Notch Big Court Wins as Ohio Legislative Priority Bill Sits in Limbo

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Gun Rights Groups Notch Big Court Wins as Ohio Legislative Priority Bill Sits in Limbo

Gun Rights Groups Notch Big Court Wins as Ohio Legislative Priority Bill Sits in Limbo

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Gun Rights Groups Notch Big Court Wins as Ohio Legislative Priority Bill Sits in Limbo

71% of Ohio Eighth Graders Not Proficient in Math, According to a New Report

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

71% of Ohio Eighth Graders Not Proficient in Math, According to a New Report

A White Mob in Ohio Denied Land to Hundreds of Former Slaves. A Lawmaker Wants to Right That Wrong

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, D-Columbus, standing next to the canal in New Bremen.

Ohio House Passes Bills OKing Feral Pig Open Season and Another to Help Pregnant Women, Babies

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Open season
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us