Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program

42,000 already on board.

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 8:11 am

City of Cleveland

The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program.

Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.

The revived recycling program is opt-in, meaning residents have to proactively enroll. You can do so in approximately 90 seconds.

"We have extended the sign-up deadline to get as many households enrolled as possible," Bibb said, in a statement. "I hope residents will join us in this effort to reduce landfill waste."

In a press release, the city said that roughly 42,000 households have already enrolled in the program and that in the first month of operation, the city has recycled 167 tons of material. That's enough to fill up 14 semi-trucks, they say.

Once you sign up, you'll be sent a packet of instructions and stickers to place on your blue bin. (For those who remain unenrolled, blue bins will continue to be collected as trash.)

One of the reasons it was so difficult for the city to find a willing recycling vendor was because the rate of contamination was so high. Clevelanders dump a lot of non-recyclable material into their blue bins, it turns out. The city hoped that an opt-in program would lead to more deliberate recycling, and it looks like that's happening. The city reports that over the first month, contamination rates have been "very low."

The city accepts plastic, paper, cardboard, cartons and glass in the blue bins. A full list of items can be found below. Sign up now if you haven't already.
PDF — Cleveland_Recyclables.pdf
***
News & Views Slideshows

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time
Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

