Cleveland Fire Department Responding to Blaze at Bridgeview Apartments

click to enlarge Scene photo

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied Apartment Fire at W.9th/St. Clair. Fire on 7th Floor. Multiple apartments involved. 2-2-2 Alarm has been struck to bring more firefighters to the scene. pic.twitter.com/6igc7bie93 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 8, 2022

Top of the Bridgeview apartments are in fire! #CLE pic.twitter.com/0VEPPDbEmK — cwickmoe (@freepaul) November 8, 2022

Really bad fire at the Bridgeview Apartments in the flats. Hope everyone is alright. pic.twitter.com/STPmuboBKv — Jeff 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@J_Stright) November 8, 2022

This is video just in from SkyFOX of a fire at the Bridgeview apartments in downtown Cleveland. More here: https://t.co/whQxdTmXOh #breakingnews #breaking pic.twitter.com/Sw4qwRLVjM — fox8news (@fox8news) November 8, 2022

Cleveland fire fighters are currently responding to a blaze at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District that involves multiple apartments, according to the department's Twitter account.Fire was visible on the roof, as captured in the photo above and others shared on social media.More trucks have been summoned to the scene as first responders work to put out the fire.Fox 8 captured footage from above the apartments with video that shows the extensive damage to at least two units.As of 4:15, the fire appeared to be fully extinguished.