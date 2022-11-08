Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Cleveland Fire Department Responding to Blaze at Bridgeview Apartments

The fire involves multiple units

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 3:56 pm

Scene photo

Cleveland fire fighters are currently responding to a blaze at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District that involves multiple apartments, according to the department's Twitter account.

Fire was visible on the roof, as captured in the photo above and others shared on social media.

More trucks have been summoned to the scene as first responders work to put out the fire.

Fox 8 captured footage from above the apartments with video that shows the extensive damage to at least two units.

As of 4:15, the fire appeared to be fully extinguished.

