Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland Hopkins Travelers Will Soon Be Greeted in English by Mayor Bibb, in Spanish by Councilwoman Jasmin Santana

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 10:24 am

TIM EVANSON/FLICRK CC
Tim Evanson/Flicrk CC
Travelers arriving at Cleveland Hopkins Airport will soon not only hear a recorded greeting in English from Mayor Justin Bibb but a greeting in Spanish from Ward 14 Councilwoman Jasmin Santana, the first Latina elected to Cleveland City Council.

Prior to council's final meeting before its summer recess Monday, Santana told the media that she'd recorded the message Friday after years of agitating for a bilingual message at Hopkins.

She characterized the accomplishment as indicative of the Bibb administration's willingness to work with council on both bold policy initiatives and more modest, individual goals.

"For me, this is a huge win," she said. "I'd been asking to translate that message for two years. Under the previous administration, nothing happened. But Bibb said, go ahead. We have people from all different cultures traveling to Cleveland, so this is exciting. I anticipate that we'll have other cultures represented soon." 

The administration agreed.

"As a welcoming city with a large and diverse international population, we want to be representative of the community we serve," Bibb's communications director, Sarah Johnson, said in a statement to Scene. "All visitors and residents should feel a sense of belonging, and recording airport messages in various languages is just a step toward a more inclusive community. We were thrilled that Councilwoman Santana volunteered her voice to greet our Spanish speaking guests. There will be more languages represented in the near future."

Santana told Scene Monday evening that the city's new planning director, Joyce Huang, had been asked by Bibb to record a message for travelers in Chinese.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million
Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at Pride in the CLE 2022

Everything We Saw at Pride in the CLE 2022
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

News & Views Slideshows

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million
Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at Pride in the CLE 2022

Everything We Saw at Pride in the CLE 2022
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

News & Views Slideshows

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million
Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at Pride in the CLE 2022

Everything We Saw at Pride in the CLE 2022
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

Trending

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

By Vince Grzegorek

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

Sherwin-Williams Downtown Skyscraper to Rise in August, Corporate Signage Approved

By Sam Allard

Sherwin-Williams Exterior Design Plan

Ohio’s Response to Uvalde School Shooting? Armed Teachers and $117 Million

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Rep. Thomas Hall, at center, and Rep. Jessica Miranda, at right, address a House committee.

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

By Halena Sepulveda, Ohio News Connection

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

Also in News & Views

Ohio’s Response to Uvalde School Shooting? Armed Teachers and $117 Million

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Rep. Thomas Hall, at center, and Rep. Jessica Miranda, at right, address a House committee.

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

By Halena Sepulveda, Ohio News Connection

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

Ohio's Gerrymandered District Maps Will Likely Lead to an Abortion Ban if Roe is Overturned

By Madeline Fening

Ohio's Gerrymandered District Maps Will Likely Lead to an Abortion Ban if Roe is Overturned

Funding Available to Stem Foreclosures as Ohio Posts Third-Highest Rate in Country in First Quarter

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Cleveland had the highest foreclosure rate in the country in the first quarter of 2022.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us