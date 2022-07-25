Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Bringing Life and Death Straight to Your House With Livestream of Blooming Corpse Flower

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Hope springs eternal, or at least occasionally, and only for a bit, and the reward at the end is death, but at least the internet is there to capture it all.Welcome to the livestream of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's corpse flower, which is giving its all in an effort to bloom this year, though it currently looks like nothing much besides the eggplant emoji.Blooms of the flower, which don't happen often (four times in 28 years for the zoo's), are accompanied by the smell of rotting flesh/garlic/fish, the odor of which gives the plant its name.The payoff, beyond the smell, isn't entirely great: blooms last less than 24 hours and peak at night.Nevertheless, everyone digs the corpse flower, and thanks to the livestream, you can keep up to date with its growth (up to four inches a day) and flowering progress right at home.Watching a potted plant do nothing might sound boring but is actually surprisingly mesmerizing, as anyone who's viewed an Armond Budish press conference can attest to.