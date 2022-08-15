Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Cleveland Passes Same Body Cam Law that led to Release of Jayland Walker Police Shooting Footage in Akron

Police will have seven days to release use of deadly force footage.

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 11:59 am

Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a photo of Jayland Walker Sunday. - Sam Allard / Scene
Sam Allard / Scene
Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a photo of Jayland Walker Sunday.
At the second of its two summer meetings last week, Cleveland City Council approved legislation that will compel the city to release footage of police use of deadly force incidents within seven days.

The ordinance, sponsored by Collinwood Councilman Mike Polensek, is virtually identical to a law in the City of Akron that led to the release of body cam footage in the police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker earlier this summer.

Police body cam footage in that incident showed a vehicle pursuit on Akron's Route 8 and the subsequent shooting, in which eight Akron officers unloaded their magazines into a fleeing and unarmed Walker in an Akron parking lot, striking him 46 times,

The Cleveland legislation was introduced roughly one year ago.

"I’ve been advocating for this a long time," said Councilman Polensek in a statement last week.  "I pushed for body cams years ago. They are an insurance policy for the men and women who serve our city. They are an insurance policy for our residents as well. The camera doesn’t lie."

Under the language of the ordinance, the Chief of Police must release footage from at least three city recording devices, like police body cams or dash cams in police vehicles, for any incident in which a police officer uses deadly force or causes serious physical harm to a person. If fewer than three recording devices capture the incident, the city must release all available footage.

The videos must begin 60 seconds before the incident or at the beginning of the recording, and the city must release all available footage, (beyond the footage from the initial three devices), within 30 days, if such additional footage exists. Any person "allegedly aggrieved" by the police's failure to release use of deadly force footage within seven days may petition directly to the city's Director of Law. 

The police will not be required to release footage in the seven-day time frame for incidents that occur during "extraordinary circumstances," like natural disasters, terrorist attacks or cyberattacks. This designation also includes riots and strikes, where police have frequently resorted to deadly force in the past. (Cleveland police would not have been subject to the seven-day threshold after the George Floyd demonstrations of June 30, 2020, presumably.)  In these instances, per the legislation, the release of requested footage shall be within an unspecified "reasonable time."

City Council approved the ordinance on the belief that "the prompt release of footage from a City recording device of police use of deadly force will further the goals of transparency and earned trust," which the legislation notes is necessary for effective law enforcement.

Regular Monday evening Cleveland City Council will resume on Sept. 12.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

Trending

Chronic Absenteeism, Depression, Anxiety Plague Ohio Kids

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

New Headline

With Few Confirmed Monkeypox Infections and Low Vaccine Supply, Ohio State Health Officials Preach Prevention

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff

Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor

By Sam Allard

The Building and Construction Trades Council endorses Kelley on the steps of City Hall.

Nominations Now Open for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About

By Vince Grzegorek

Nominations Now Open for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About

Also in News & Views

Texts, Calendars, Emails Link DeWine to FirstEnergy’s Bribery Scandal

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 03: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined on stage by First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Second Lady Tina Husted to celebrate DeWine winning the Republican Party nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the DeWine-Husted campaign headquarters, Columbus, Ohio.

Calls for New National Strategy to Help Ohio Prepare for Natural Disasters

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

In 2021, damages from floods and other severe weather in the United States exceeded $145 billion.

Regulators’ Foot-Dragging on Public Records Hides the Full Story Behind Ohio’s HB6 Corruption Scandal

By Kathiann Kowalski, Eye on Ohio

Sam Randazzo

Chronic Absenteeism, Depression, Anxiety Plague Ohio Kids

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

New Headline
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us