Cleveland Public Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of Current Production Due to Covid

click to enlarge Photo by Steve Wagner / Courtesy Cleveland Public Theatre

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced that it will cancel all remaining performances of itsdue to Covid-19. A Wednesday news release from CPT Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan, who created and directed the production alongside Cleveland's CORE ensemble, said that CPT made the decision due to the "intimate nature" of the show and with the health and safety of the patrons, artists, and staff in mind.“This project has had a long journey and I am so proud of this production and the impact it has had on so many even in this short run," Bobgan said in the statement. "And… the journey is not yet done—stay tuned!”Like other original works developed at Cleveland Public Theatre,was not your typical theatrical production. The description makes it sound more like an immersive, interactive art exhibit, in which the audience "curate[s] their own experience.""Inside the part museum, part haunted house, part workshop, guests witness scenes, monologues, dance, and music in this bold, multilayered performance," the description reads. "This sensory-rich 'exhibition' weaves together threads of a mythical world where origami may come to life, moths can journey to a star, and the candle flame may be a doorway to a magical realm."was originally slated to run from May 11 through May 21 at CPT's James Levin Theatre on Detroit Avenue in the Gordon Square Arts District. CPT says that ticketholders may receive refunds or exchanges by contacting the Box Office at 216.631.2727, Ext. 501.(Last year, CPT adopted a "choose what you pay" model for all its ticketing. A "suggested" ticket price is provided, but patrons may pay more or less.)***