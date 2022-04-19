Cleveland RTA Suspends Mask Mandate on Buses and Trains

After a Federal Judge in Florida Monday struck down a mask mandate imposed by the Centers for Disease Control at airports and on public transit, the Greater Cleveland Transit Authority has decided it will no longer enforce its mask mandate on local buses and trains.
The suspension of the mandate applies to both customers and staff, RTA said in a news release. Passengers will no longer be required to wear masks in waiting areas or any of RTA's facilities either.
Even though it won't be enforcing a mandate, RTA said it still recommended wearing masks. "We also encourage anyone who is not fully vaccinated, feeling ill, or who is immunocompromised to use caution and consider facial coverings for their personal safety."
RTA joins other transit agencies nationwide that have responded to the Monday ruling by dropping their mandates: Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Austin have all done so. Transit agencies in New York, Chicago, Portland and Seattle, according to CNN
, are keeping their mandates for now.
The ruling comes amid an atmosphere of loosening restrictions. The Florida judge argued that the CDC had overstepped its authority and left the decision on mandates up to individual agencies. Mask mandates are now not being enforced by TSA agents at airports. Some airlines have already announced that they will no longer require passengers to wear masks either. The Joe Biden administration, according to the New York Times,
is determining whether or not it will appeal.
***
