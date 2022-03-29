Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Cleveland Scene Has a New Website, and We Think You'll Love It

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 2:25 pm

click to enlarge A better user experience now awaits at clevescene.com - SCENE
Scene
A better user experience now awaits at clevescene.com

Cleveland Scene today launched its brand new website at the same old location — clevescene.com — showcasing the same award-winning local journalism, but with a sleeker, more user-friendly design.

Hosted by Foundation, the new site is just plain faster, more responsive, and features friendlier URLS for sharing. But readers will also notice quite a few improvements, like better search functionality, streamlined content categorization, vertical scrolling on slideshows (no more clicking and going from right to left!), easier ways to find and upload local events and a more robust calendar section.

We also think you’ll enjoy the improved Best of Cleveland presentation, and the redesigned location pages, featuring maps, information, related stories, and related events. Plus, if you’re a business owner, there’s an option to submit your own updates for new locations.

We encourage you to explore the new site, kick the wheels, and let us know if there’s anything we missed!
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Trending

Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: How Does a Cat Bite Turn Into Reconstructive Hand Surgery?

By Dr. Corey Meador

Another month, another medical wonder

Cleveland Magazine Launches Brand Refresh for 50 Year Anniversary, Brings on WKYC's Denise Polverine

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Magazine's new look.

AWWWW HELL, WINTER RETURNS TO CLEVELAND, NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

By Vince Grzegorek

Channel 19 with the forecast, which you should trust over Scene forecasts from now on

U.S. Navy Vet Tariq Shabazz Wants to Highlight Harsh Realities in Campaign for County Executive

By Sam Allard

"Don't click on the links!" Candidate Tariq Shabazz warns the City Club of scams.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Republicans Abandon Independent Mapmakers to Pass Slightly Modified GOP Redistricting Maps

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes talks to Senate President Matt Huffman during Saturday’s meeting of the ORC. The commission ended up throwing out independent mapmaker work and adopting a slightly revised version of the third map, already rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Browns and Deshaun Watson — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

By Vince Grzegorek

The Browns and Deshaun Watson — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates for Ohio 2022 Primary

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Ohio's 2022 Primary: Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates Early, in-person voting is slated to start Apr. 5 for the May 3 Ohio primary election.

The Intel Project is Great News for Ohio. But What Happens If It Goes Bad?

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Part of the incentive package offered to Intel by the state of Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us