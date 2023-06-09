Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Cleveland Urges Repairs for Dangerous Rail Bridges

"We expect you to fix these bridges and, if you don’t, we will hold you responsible.”

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 1:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Superior Avenue bridge at East 39th Street has failing bearing, columns, retaining walls and abutments. - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
The Superior Avenue bridge at East 39th Street has failing bearing, columns, retaining walls and abutments.
Twenty-three railroad bridges in Cleveland are in “critical” condition, a survey found — and city leaders are calling on railroad companies to fix the problem.

“Class I, railroad-owned bridge conditions emerged as a prominent and widespread problem, affecting nearly every ward across the city of Cleveland,” said Councilwoman Jenny Spencer of Ward 15. Class I is the highest-earning classification for railroad companies, with an annual revenue minimum of $504,803,294.

In a news conference Thursday, Spencer was joined by Councilwoman Stephanie Howse of Ward 7 and representatives from the mayor's office in front of the Superior Avenue bridge at East 39th Street — the tenth-worst in the city.

“We looked at 99 railroad bridges that need inspections. Of those, 23 are critical railroad bridge infrastructure problems that we believe need immediate inspection, immediate maintenance and immediate repairs,” said Mark Griffin, law director for the city of Cleveland. “There are also 76 non-critical railroad bridges as well that need maintenance due to everything from falling concrete to the potential for disaster.”

click to enlarge From left: Office of Capital Projects Director James DeRosa, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Councilwomen Jenny Spencer and Stephanie Howse. - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
From left: Office of Capital Projects Director James DeRosa, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Councilwomen Jenny Spencer and Stephanie Howse.

Failing wing walls, beams, columns and bearings were among the issues found for bridges in critical condition, many of which were built more than a century ago.
The push to improve railroad infrastructure earned the national spotlight after the catastrophic derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine.

Last month, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) directly addressed Norfolk Southern, CSX and Canadian National Railway, the largest Class I railroad companies in the state, urging them to repair their “obviously unacceptable” infrastructure.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, the United States saw more than 1,100 train derailments in 2022, or roughly three everyday. Of those derailments, 11 involved dangerous chemicals.

“To [major railway companies] we say, ‘Don’t tell us you don’t know because now you do,'" said Griffin. "We expect you to fix these bridges and, if you don’t, we will hold you responsible.”

In addition to calling on railway companies, city officials say Ohio’s Public Utilities Commission and the Federal Railroad Administration need to be more proactive in inspecting railroad bridges and making companies address unsafe infrastructure.

“So our message to the railroad companies today is, ‘Clean up your act’, our message to the federal and state authorities is, ‘Do your job’, and our message to our citizens is, ‘We hear you. We’re going to do everything we can within our power to protect you, protect your health and protect your safety,’” said Griffin.

The complete survey of railroad bridges conducted by the Mayor's Office of Capital Projects is included below. Bridges are ranked from most to least-critical condition.

Critical and Non-Critical Railroad Bridge Infrastructure Survey Bridges by Maria Elena Scott on Scribd

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'What's Coming Is a Tsunami': Cleveland Needs to Be More Prepared to Help Incoming Latin American Immigrants, Leaders Say

By Mark Oprea

'What's Coming Is a Tsunami': Cleveland Needs to Be More Prepared to Help Incoming Latin American Immigrants, Leaders Say

Downtown Cleveland Sees the Most Bird-Building Collisions In Ohio. This Group Wants to Eliminate Them

By Mark Oprea

Michelle Manzo, of Lights Out, holds a small black-throated green warbler that hit the side of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Manzo is a regular bird patroller for the organization.

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's Best Suburbs, Ranked

By Vince Grzegorek

Pepper Pike's finest

Kings Island's Adventure Port Opens Saturday

By Katherine Barrier

Cargo Loco in Adventure Port

Also in News & Views

Groups Fighting Hunger in Ohio Disappointed by State Senate Budget Draft

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Demand at foodbanks has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated.

Advocates React to Ohio Senate’s Private School Voucher Expansion Plan, More in State Budget Proposal

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

CMSD saw declines across the board during the last two years

Kings Island's Adventure Port Opens Saturday

By Katherine Barrier

Cargo Loco in Adventure Port

Dollar Stores and Giant Grocery Chains Push Healthy Food Out of Reach for Many, Activists Say

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

MCARTHUR, Ohio — APRIL 24: Signs for Dollar General and Family Dollar stores, April 24, 2023, in McArthur, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us