Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Clevelanders For Public Transit Challenge City, Cuyahoga County Leaders: Go Carless for a Week

The seven-day test coincides with a rally on Public Square and calls for better funding for transit

By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 10:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge An RTA light rail car on the Green Line. Transit advocates are urging city and county leaders to ditch their cars for a week in February. - Raymond Wambsgans/Flickr
Raymond Wambsgans/Flickr
An RTA light rail car on the Green Line. Transit advocates are urging city and county leaders to ditch their cars for a week in February.

In the minds of Clevelanders for Public Transit, there might be no more ideal way to show city and county changemakers what it's like for many Cleveland and Cuyahoga County residents who have to navigate life entirely by public transit than asking those leaders to spend a week doing it themselves.

It's exactly the challenge CPT members initiated at Tuesday's county council meeting, the first session for County Executive Chris Ronayne. The challenge, vocalized by CPT member Adam Bresnahan, would be to pressure city and county leaders to rely on public transit for one week, starting on February 4th, otherwise known as Transit Equity Day and the birthdate of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

The proposed kickoff for the weeklong, car-free test also marks CPT's rally in Public Square, followed by a ride-along to Case Western Reserve, to further draw public attention to the evaporated bus routes and aged-out train cars long plaguing what advocates say is a broken transportation network that serves Northeast Ohioans.

Twenty-two percent of Cleveland households don't own a car, for example. That number is 35% in East Cleveland households. Fifty-four percent of Warrensville Heights households own only one car.

In the past 18 years, RTA's service as been cut by nearly 30 percent, leading to advocates like CPT and others to call on the county for a political hand in a necessary transit turnaround.

"RTA is great, but it also has a lot of problems," Bresnahan told council at Tuesday's meeting, Cleveland.com reported. "It would be great for you to see that, and see why we're always here bothering you about funding."

Ronayne accepted the challenge, with some wiggle room.

"I plan that week to take transit with regularity," he told Cleveland.com. "I can't guarantee you every day, every trip. But I do plan to take it." (Ronayne did not respond to a request to comment from Scene.)

As a candidate last year, Ronayne stood out as the clear transit advocate in contrast to contender Lee Weingart, who seemed to swipe away issues of car-free transportation.
Soon after Ronayne's first day in office — in which the red-tied executive rode Red Line to the Tower City station — he vowed that, by the end of March, he would create a new director of mobility and transportation to, he said, "augment RTA's current levels of service by focusing on where they're not."

For Chris Martin, CPT's executive director, the areas where RTA is not is quite aplenty. On January 7, Martin and a coalition of six other pro-transit advocate organizations published a list of recommendations, both for city and county leaders and RTA's Board of Trustees. The Mobility Policy Platform acts as a sort of 2023 extension of CPT's comprehensive "Ending the Transit Death Spiral" report three years back, which calls for a prioritization of multi-modal transportation—bikes, scooters, walking—and creation of a Department of Mobility, among two dozen other requests.

"As always, I think what happens in the future depends on the political will of our elected and other leaders," Martin said in an interview with Scene. "I'm thinking not just of County Executive Ronayne and [Mayor] Bibb, but also CEO Birdsong-Terry of RTA, how aggressive NOACA is with regional planning efforts."

He added, "It'll take aggressive action with real political will by a lot of parties to get us to where we need to go."

It's about providing service, reliably.

"It's how we're going to get to our job, our doctor's appointment, our friend's house to the park, how we're going to get where we need to go tomorrow," he said. "And so the priority advocacy of CPT is always going to betowards operations."

Former Scene staff writer Sam Allard went carless for a month in 2018 and wrote about his experience and takeaways, which you can read below.
Related
10 Shocking Takeaways on Public Transit and Commuting From a Month in Cleveland Without a Car

10 Shocking Takeaways on Public Transit and Commuting From a Month in Cleveland Without a Car


Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Read More about Mark Oprea
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

By Mark Oprea

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

Cleveland City Council Wants to Use $1.9 Million in ARPA Money to Eliminate $190 Million in Medical Debt for Residents

By Maria Elena Scott

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb

Advocates Will Continue to Push for Participatory Budgeting in Cleveland After City Council Shoots Down Legislation

By Maria Elena Scott

PB CLE member Keshawn Walker speaks outside City Hall on Monday, January 9.

Also in News & Views

Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods

By Maria Elena Scott

Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods

EPA Aims to Improve Ohio Air Quality With Proposed Methane Regulations

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

A 2019 blowout at an Ohio fracking well released an estimated 60,000 tons of methane gas.

Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Trend Downward as Ohio Public Health Officials Fight Back

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Trend Downward as Ohio Public Health Officials Fight Back

In 2022, Somehow At Least 92 People in Ohio Didn't Know That It's Illegal to Bring a Gun on a Plane

By Vince Grzegorek

In 2022, Somehow At Least 92 People in Ohio Didn't Know That It's Illegal to Bring a Gun on a Plane
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us