Closure, Demolition of Lido Lounge Planned to Make Way for Bank of America Location

A westside adult entertainment landmark will likely meet the wrecking ball

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 10:23 am

Goodbye, sweet Lido - Google Maps
Google Maps
Goodbye, sweet Lido

The historic and (in)famous Lido Lounge is set to make one final farewell spin on the pole sometime in the near future as plans submitted to Cleveland City Planning Commission's West Design Review District call for the demolition of the structure, along with two nearby houses on West 116th St., to make way for a new Bank of America outpost.

Attempts to reach the current owner were unsuccessful, but a staffer from Ward 11 Councilman Danny Kelly's office confirmed the plans to Scene and added that introductory talks between the owner, Kelly's office and the Westown CDC to find a new location in the neighborhood for the strip club haven't produced any suitable locations, and probably won't.

Lido was last year sold by its longtime owners after some 50 plus years.

"After my husband passed away I was going to keep it for two years but then I just ended up keeping it, because I love to work and I love to be busy," Sandra told Scene in 2022. "It was something that kept me busy. He had it for 37 years before he passed, and I took it over for 18 years after that."

Councilman Kelly's staffer noted that the proposed demolition probably wouldn't draw any objections from nearby neighbors, who in recent years have dealt with assorted issues stemming from the business.

The plans must still move through design review, planning commission, and city council, but all signs point toward the end of a notable, and sticky, era.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
