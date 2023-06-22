CMA's City Stages Returns With Two July Concerts

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Scott Shaw Photography
Zimbabwean reggae group Mokoomba at City Stages 2017.
The Cleveland Museum of Art’s City Stages
concert series is back to bring global music, outdoor fun and dancing to Cleveland for the summer. The free block parties take place in front of Transformer Station in Ohio City Wednesday July 19 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.
"We are thrilled to present two acclaimed bands known for their unique interpretations of contemporary Afro-Caribbean music," said director of performing arts Gabe Pollack in a statement. “We are excited to see the community come together for this free, outdoor dance party in Ohio City’s Hingetown neighborhood.”
On July 19, five-piece Colombian band Meridian Brothers
will take the stage with Latin American rhythms and theatrical vocals with eclectic sampling and psychedelic vibes. The band has attracted the attention of the New York Times, NPR and more.
Toronto-based Afro-Cuban group Battle of Santiago
will perform on July 26. The band’s style combines Canadian art-rock with Afro-Cuban Yoruba. According to its website, Battle of Santiago’s sound, “is more than just Radiohead meets Fela Kuti – there’s some cumbia tinged with dub anthemic Latin rock and even smooth funk.”
Free parking will be available at the Lutheran Hospital parking lot at West 28th Street and Franklin Boulevard. Because seating is limited, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the shows.
Transformer Station is located at 1460 West 29th Street
, at the corner of Church Ave., and will stay open until 9 p.m. for the concerts.
