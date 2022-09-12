Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

CMSD Chief Eric Gordon Stepping Down at End of School Year

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 5:30 pm

Eric Gordon, "the time and conditions were right" to step down. - CMSD / @CleMetroSchools
CMSD / @CleMetroSchools
Eric Gordon, "the time and conditions were right" to step down.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced in a somber video message Monday afternoon that he would step down from his leadership role in June, at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year.

While the decision was not an easy one, he said, "the time and conditions are right for the Mayor and Board of Education to identify the next CEO to lead the District’s long-term recovery from the pandemic and to build on the gains we achieved during a remarkable and historic period in K-12 education."

Gordon has been at CMSD's helm for 11 years. He said he made the decision to announce his forthcoming departure now in order to give the Board of Education and Mayor Bibb enough time to conduct a "thorough, high-quality search" for the district's next top executive.

Cleveland Teachers Union president Shari Obrenski issued a statement of gratitude in response to the news.

She said Gordon treated educators "as partners to work with, rather than as obstacles to work around." 

"Our collaboration led to improved outcomes for our students, safer schools, increased opportunities for student involvement in sports, the arts, and other activities," she said. "The community has rewarded our efforts with their support demonstrated through the passage of a number of levies, including the most recent November 2020 levy, overwhelmingly passed at the height of the pandemic."

In a statement posted to social media, Mayor Justin Bibb thanked Gordon for his years of service and noted that under his leadership, CMSD's high school graduation rates had vastly increased and that the number of children in high-quality pre-schools had nearly doubled. He said he looked forward to working with Gordon until his exit in June. 

Mark Naymik of the new nonprofit newsroom Signal Cleveland broke the news on Twitter. He referenced a difference of opinion between Bibb and Gordon over charter schools which may have precipitated Gordon's departure.

But in an interview with Ideastream's Conor Morris, Bibb rejected the insinuation that Gordon was stepping down due to charter schools. He nevertheless hastened to champion high-quality charters as a component of the Cleveland Plan, the 2012 platform of reforms to improve an ailing CMSD. 

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Trending

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

By Sam Allard

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

"Browns Polka" is a Thing That Exists

By Sam Allard

Cleveland-Style Polka icons Johnny Pecon and Frankie Yankovic, in 1949.

Last Year, 127 Microwaves Hid $2.4 Million in Drug Money. Last Weekend, They Were Given Out for Free to Needy Clevelanders

By Dr. Corey Meador

Last Year, 127 Microwaves Hid $2.4 Million in Drug Money. Last Weekend, They Were Given Out for Free to Needy Clevelanders

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

By Scene Staff

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

Also in News & Views

Ohio START Program Shows Success in Reuniting Families Who've Dealt With Substance Abuse

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Research suggests that with intensive support, parents can overcome addiction and be reunited with their children as part of their recovery.

A Crackdown Didn’t Stop This Payday Lender From Cashing In On Poor Ohioans

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

An Ohio Monkeypox Vaccine Locator Guide

By H.L. Comeriato, The Buckeye Flame

An Ohio Monkeypox Vaccine Locator Guide

What You Need to Know About the New Omicron Booster Shots

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

Both Moderna and Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech created boosters that contain instructions for making the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants’ spike protein as well as the original virus’ spike protein.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us