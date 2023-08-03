Council Public Safety Meeting Puts Pressure on Police Staffing, Bibb's Anti-Crime Program Amid Wave of Summer Offenses

An information tennis match between promise and reality engulfed the Council Chambers, one fueled by the recent mass shooting on West 6th Street and the neverending calls for a remedy to CPD's hiring woes.
As members scrutinized Mayor Justin RISE Initiative, a policy suite that amps up technology to help solve crimes and re-up CPD's ranks, and relayed concerned comments from residents, Police Chief Wayne Drummond revealed data behind the already pummeled department that only seemed to snowball the need for concrete ideas.
"The anger and frustration in our community is palpable," Council President Blaine Griffin told Drummond and Safety Director Karrie Howard. "I get calls and texts every day from officers. They're at a breaking point. Morale is down. 'We're very frustrated. We're understaffed.' I have to ask the question. When and where are we gonna take the gloves off?"
And in Districts 2 and 3, which include the city's inner west and east sides, cars stolen nearly tripled. (Mostly, Drummond confirmed, Kias and Hyundais.) Drummond relayed a recent report: A Kia was stolen on the far east side. It crashed; the thieves "bailed" from the car. Officers were surprised to find tweens as culprits.
"I'm talking ages 12 to 17. That should shock you, folks!" Drummond told Council. "We're talking about 12 year olds here. A 12-year-old girl involved in this."
Council tapped into their own frustration at the apparent gap between the promise of the RISE Initiative and what they see as its current failures.
Out of the 18 stratagems in RISE, or Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone, six of those have been approved by Council. Those include a massive Shotspotter expansion, a hiring of crime analysts to pinpoint criminal hotspots and, back in October, an 11-percent pay increase for CPD's 985 patrol officers.
But, as Griffin and Polensek were clear to point out, there's a chasm between the current approved budget for the hiring of 180 officers and the number of incoming recruits—it's actually pretty far from it. For example, 152 potential recruits applied for the latest class at the academy; yet, due to botched drug exams, failed aptitude tests, declined offers and withdrawals, only 11 graduated.
"We've hired 36 out of the 180 budgeted," Griffin noted. "But we anticipated that if we increase the actual salary, we anticipated a larger class."
"That's an approximation," Howard said.
"So, out of the 180, we're probably not going to get there?" Griffin said.
"No."
"We're not even going to get close to that," Polensek added.
Along with a $1 million campaign to beef up downtown lighting, or hiring marketing firm Little Jacket to make the blue uniform more appealing to Clevelanders, Bibb's RISE has quite a bit to go before it's fully set in legislative stone.
Probably the most dire, and relevant, parts of RISE to consider are the massive expansion of the Violence Reduction Task Force, along with formalizing a carjacking prevention program currently in its test phase.
While City Council waits to approve more tactical aspects of RISE, the county has stepped in to clear some of the residual shock from the West 6th shooting, along with three other shootings in late July, which left one killed.
“I am assigning a team of eight deputies, one sergeant, and additional resources to assist the Cleveland police patrolling the downtown core,” Cuyahoga County Sheriff Pretel wrote in a press release last week. “This collaboration will put a much-needed focus on deterring crime and building trust.”
Bibb will also host a Public Safety Summit on August 23rd, as to further discuss how CPD can up its recruitment numbers.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed